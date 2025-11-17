30 Band And Musician Pics That Are So Painfully Awkward They Got Posted On This Online Group

When we were young, quite a few of us dreamed of becoming pop stars, rocking out on the stage in front of an audience of thousands, lifting people up with our music, and inspiring them with our lyrics. Though some of us might have found new dreams to chase, others pursued their music careers with everything that they had. And they brought their friends along for the ride.
But music alone likely won’t make you famous—you need to brand yourself and craft an image, too! However, not all the pics of you and your band take are going to be as banging as the posters of your fave music gods. That’s where the ‘Awkward band and musician photos’ Facebook page comes in. It documents some of the silliest, strangest, and funkiest band-related pics ever taken, and we’ve collected some of the best ones to make your day. Honestly, we love them so much because it’s clear that the people in these pics are having a ton of fun. Scroll down to check them out.
Bored Panda reached out to entertainment, pop culture, and lifestyle expert Mike Sington for a chat about what can help bands and musicians stand out from the crowd, as well as how they can stay grounded after reaching overnight success. You’ll find our interview with Hollywood’s Ultimate Insider as you read on.
#1 Let’s Get This F**king Party Started
#2 Happy Easter….. Now Here’s Motörhead, Not Giving A Single F**k
#3 “Is It Ok If My Friend Lloyd Joins The Band” Sure, What Instrument Does He Play? “The Cat”
#4 Will Someone Tell The Accordion Player To Calm The F**k Down, This Party Is Getting Out Of Control
#5 Featuring The Hit Song – Stop Struggling (You Might Enjoy It)
#6 Douche And The Bags
#7 Sweden, You’ve Got A Lot To Answer For
#8 Fun Fact – This Singer’s Parents Always Told Him That He Could Become Anything….. So He Became A Microphone
#9 …. Still A Better Love Story Than Twilight
#10 Wow, I’ve Never Seen A Band With So Much Raw Sex Appeal Before
#11 What’s The Difference Between God And Bono? God Doesn’t Walk Around Dublin Pretending To Be Bono
#12 …. Meanwhile In Norway
#13 …. To Women, Children And Household Pets
#14 That Must Be An Old Fashioned Combine Harpister
#15 The Scorpions Released A Best Of Album….. Here’s Their Worst Of
#16 ….. But The Police Call Me “A Threat To Women”
#17 The Higher The Hair, The Closer To God
#18 This Next Song Is A Cover, It’s Called “Entrails Ripped From A Virgin’s C*nt”…. Sing Along If You Know It Kids
#19 …. I’ve Got Such A Raging Hard-Off Right Now
#20 Queens Of The Stone (Washed) Age
#21 You Better Lock Up Your Daughters When These Boys Are In Town……and It Might Be A Good Idea To Lock Up Your Sons And Any Pets Too
#22 What The F**k Crawled Onto Her Head And Died?
#23 The Skullet – The Paradox Of Having Too Much And Not Enough Hair At The Same Time
#24 Heaven’s House Band Just Got A Sh**load Louder!!! The World Just Lost A True Music Legend And The Only Man To Ever Pull This Look Off
#25 Fun Fact – Elton John Once Turned Up At An Addiction Concert By Accident. Not Knowing The Band He Turned To An Audience Member And Asked “Who The F**k Are These Gay Boys?”
#26 I’m Just Going To Leave This Ear…. I Mean Here
#27 …. So That’s What A Band Would Look Like If Every Member Played The Keyboard
#28 I’m Back!!!
#29 Silly Typo On His Jacket! The T Was Supposed To Be A D
#30 Looks More Like The Clinically Depressed Five To Me
