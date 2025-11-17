30 Band And Musician Pics That Are So Painfully Awkward They Got Posted On This Online Group

by

When we were young, quite a few of us dreamed of becoming pop stars, rocking out on the stage in front of an audience of thousands, lifting people up with our music, and inspiring them with our lyrics. Though some of us might have found new dreams to chase, others pursued their music careers with everything that they had. And they brought their friends along for the ride.

But music alone likely won’t make you famous—you need to brand yourself and craft an image, too! However, not all the pics of you and your band take are going to be as banging as the posters of your fave music gods. That’s where the ‘Awkward band and musician photos’ Facebook page comes in. It documents some of the silliest, strangest, and funkiest band-related pics ever taken, and we’ve collected some of the best ones to make your day. Honestly, we love them so much because it’s clear that the people in these pics are having a ton of fun. Scroll down to check them out.

Bored Panda reached out to entertainment, pop culture, and lifestyle expert Mike Sington for a chat about what can help bands and musicians stand out from the crowd, as well as how they can stay grounded after reaching overnight success. You’ll find our interview with Hollywood’s Ultimate Insider as you read on.

#1 Let’s Get This F**king Party Started

Image source: Awkward band and musician photos

#2 Happy Easter….. Now Here’s Motörhead, Not Giving A Single F**k

Image source: Awkward band and musician photos

#3 “Is It Ok If My Friend Lloyd Joins The Band” Sure, What Instrument Does He Play? “The Cat”

Image source: Awkward band and musician photos

#4 Will Someone Tell The Accordion Player To Calm The F**k Down, This Party Is Getting Out Of Control

Image source: Awkward band and musician photos

#5 Featuring The Hit Song – Stop Struggling (You Might Enjoy It)

Image source: Awkward band and musician photos

#6 Douche And The Bags

Image source: Awkward band and musician photos

#7 Sweden, You’ve Got A Lot To Answer For

Image source: Awkward band and musician photos

#8 Fun Fact – This Singer’s Parents Always Told Him That He Could Become Anything….. So He Became A Microphone

Image source: Awkward band and musician photos

#9 …. Still A Better Love Story Than Twilight

Image source: Awkward band and musician photos

#10 Wow, I’ve Never Seen A Band With So Much Raw Sex Appeal Before

Image source: Awkward band and musician photos

#11 What’s The Difference Between God And Bono? God Doesn’t Walk Around Dublin Pretending To Be Bono

Image source: Awkward band and musician photos

#12 …. Meanwhile In Norway

Image source: Awkward band and musician photos

#13 …. To Women, Children And Household Pets

Image source: Awkward band and musician photos

#14 That Must Be An Old Fashioned Combine Harpister

Image source: Awkward band and musician photos

#15 The Scorpions Released A Best Of Album….. Here’s Their Worst Of

Image source: Awkward band and musician photos

#16 ….. But The Police Call Me “A Threat To Women”

Image source: Awkward band and musician photos

#17 The Higher The Hair, The Closer To God

Image source: Awkward band and musician photos

#18 This Next Song Is A Cover, It’s Called “Entrails Ripped From A Virgin’s C*nt”…. Sing Along If You Know It Kids

Image source: Awkward band and musician photos

#19 …. I’ve Got Such A Raging Hard-Off Right Now

Image source: Awkward band and musician photos

#20 Queens Of The Stone (Washed) Age

Image source: Awkward band and musician photos

#21 You Better Lock Up Your Daughters When These Boys Are In Town……and It Might Be A Good Idea To Lock Up Your Sons And Any Pets Too

Image source: Awkward band and musician photos

#22 What The F**k Crawled Onto Her Head And Died?

Image source: Awkward band and musician photos

#23 The Skullet – The Paradox Of Having Too Much And Not Enough Hair At The Same Time

Image source: Awkward band and musician photos

#24 Heaven’s House Band Just Got A Sh**load Louder!!! The World Just Lost A True Music Legend And The Only Man To Ever Pull This Look Off

Image source: Awkward band and musician photos

#25 Fun Fact – Elton John Once Turned Up At An Addiction Concert By Accident. Not Knowing The Band He Turned To An Audience Member And Asked “Who The F**k Are These Gay Boys?”

Image source: Awkward band and musician photos

#26 I’m Just Going To Leave This Ear…. I Mean Here

Image source: Awkward band and musician photos

#27 …. So That’s What A Band Would Look Like If Every Member Played The Keyboard

Image source: Awkward band and musician photos

#28 I’m Back!!!

Image source: Awkward band and musician photos

#29 Silly Typo On His Jacket! The T Was Supposed To Be A D

Image source: Awkward band and musician photos

#30 Looks More Like The Clinically Depressed Five To Me

Image source: Awkward band and musician photos

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
