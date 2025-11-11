25 Cute And Funny Print Ads Starring Animals

We know that you, our readers, love animals (especially pandas), but so do these advertisers – these companies and organizations have mastered the use of animals in their ads as a way to get people’s attention.
To be fair, it’s fairly difficult to think of an advertisement for a pet product or service that wouldn’t involve an animal. But not all of these companies or organizations work with such services or products – some of them simply understand that humans share a special and emotional bond with animal life that helps make their advertisements more emotional and memorable.
After checking out this list, be sure to share any other excellent animal ads you’ve seen with us at the bottom of this post!
Science Diet Dog Food: For healthy digestion
Advertising agency: JWT, Sydney, Australia
Nutri Balance: Bad food, bad dog
Advertising Agency: Prolam Y&R Santiago, Santiago, Chile
Lifebuoy Hand Wash: You eat what you touch
Advertising agency: Lowe Indonesia Jakarta, Indonesia
Pedigree Dentastix Fresh: Fresher breath than yours
Advertising Agency: BBDO, Düsseldorf, Germany
Olympus Binoculars: Optical Zoom
Advertising Agency: JWT Sydney, Australia
Timotei Styling Mousse: Lion
Advertising agency: JWT, Paris, France
RSPCA: Show us some love. We’ll return the favour
Advertising Agency: GPY&R, Brisbane, Australia
The Sunday Times’ Rich List 2014
Advertising Agency: Grey, London, UK
Protex Soap: Invisible antibacterial barrier
Advertising agency: Y&R, Bogota, Colombia
McDonald’s: The Real Milkshake
Advertising Agency: DDB Helsinki, Finland
TOP Magazine: In his next life, even Bill Gates could come back as a llama
Advertising Agency: ALMAPBBDO, Brazil
Purina Dog Food: Dog helicopter
Advertising Agency: Publicis, Montreal, Canada
Hyundai Israel: 0 to 100 km/h in 8.4 sec
Advertising Agency: Shalmor Avnon Amichay / Y&R, Tel Aviv, Israel
Pedigree: Dog training
Advertising Agency: TBWA/Frederick, Chile
Schick Razors: Free your skin
Advertising Agency: Y&R Auckland, New Zealand
Google: Did you mean “battleship?”
Advertising Agency: Grey, Istanbul, Turkey
National Geographic Collection: There are lots of terrible animal pictures out there
Advertising Agency: Heads, Sao Paulo, Brazil
Whiskas: Feeding your cat’s instincts
Advertising agency: Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, UK
Nutrivet: They don’t like it any more than you do.
Advertising Agency: Publicis, Bucharest, Romania
Witte Molen: Turns Birdie into man’s best friend
Advertising Agency: DDB&Co, Turkey
Eukanuba: Everybody wants to be a dog
Advertising Agency: Leo Burnett, Romania
Cepêra Extra Strong Pepper Sauce: Makes your barbecue deliciously hot
Advertising agency: Y&R, São Paulo, Brazil
Braun: Precision Trimmer
Advertising Agency: Staudinger + Franke
People who abuse animals deserve a tough judge
Advertising Agency: Ruf Lanz, Zurich, Switzerland
