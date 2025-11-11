25 Cute And Funny Print Ads Starring Animals

by

We know that you, our readers, love animals (especially pandas), but so do these advertisers – these companies and organizations have mastered the use of animals in their ads as a way to get people’s attention.

To be fair, it’s fairly difficult to think of an advertisement for a pet product or service that wouldn’t involve an animal. But not all of these companies or organizations work with such services or products – some of them simply understand that humans share a special and emotional bond with animal life that helps make their advertisements more emotional and memorable.

After checking out this list, be sure to share any other excellent animal ads you’ve seen with us at the bottom of this post!

Science Diet Dog Food: For healthy digestion

Advertising agency: JWT, Sydney, Australia

Nutri Balance: Bad food, bad dog

Advertising Agency: Prolam Y&R Santiago, Santiago, Chile

Lifebuoy Hand Wash: You eat what you touch

Advertising agency: Lowe Indonesia Jakarta, Indonesia

Pedigree Dentastix Fresh: Fresher breath than yours

Advertising Agency: BBDO, Düsseldorf, Germany

Olympus Binoculars: Optical Zoom

Advertising Agency: JWT Sydney, Australia

Timotei Styling Mousse: Lion

Advertising agency: JWT, Paris, France

RSPCA: Show us some love. We’ll return the favour

Advertising Agency: GPY&R, Brisbane, Australia

The Sunday Times’ Rich List 2014

Advertising Agency: Grey, London, UK

Protex Soap: Invisible antibacterial barrier

Advertising agency: Y&R, Bogota, Colombia

McDonald’s: The Real Milkshake

Advertising Agency: DDB Helsinki, Finland

TOP Magazine: In his next life, even Bill Gates could come back as a llama

Advertising Agency: ALMAPBBDO, Brazil

Purina Dog Food: Dog helicopter

Advertising Agency: Publicis, Montreal, Canada

Hyundai Israel: 0 to 100 km/h in 8.4 sec

Advertising Agency: Shalmor Avnon Amichay / Y&R, Tel Aviv, Israel

Pedigree: Dog training

Advertising Agency: TBWA/Frederick, Chile

Schick Razors: Free your skin

Advertising Agency: Y&R Auckland, New Zealand

Google: Did you mean “battleship?”

Advertising Agency: Grey, Istanbul, Turkey

National Geographic Collection: There are lots of terrible animal pictures out there

Advertising Agency: Heads, Sao Paulo, Brazil

Whiskas: Feeding your cat’s instincts

Advertising agency: Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, UK

Nutrivet: They don’t like it any more than you do.

Advertising Agency: Publicis, Bucharest, Romania

Witte Molen: Turns Birdie into man’s best friend

Advertising Agency: DDB&Co, Turkey

Eukanuba: Everybody wants to be a dog

Advertising Agency: Leo Burnett, Romania

Cepêra Extra Strong Pepper Sauce: Makes your barbecue deliciously hot

Advertising agency: Y&R, São Paulo, Brazil

Braun: Precision Trimmer

Advertising Agency: Staudinger + Franke

People who abuse animals deserve a tough judge

Advertising Agency: Ruf Lanz, Zurich, Switzerland

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
