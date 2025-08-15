I Spent 2 Weeks Learning Spanish In The Streets Of Madrid

by

I recently moved to Madrid and was looking for a language course where I could meet people and make friends and was particularly interested in something with a strong social component. While most schools offered either online courses or teaching in classrooms this was a bit boring for me.

Thankfully I found a language school which was different: learning in markets, museums, art galleries and more so by exploring Madrid while learning Spanish.

The highlight of my trip was playing treasure hunter with other adults and meeting the girl who is now my girlfriend (Serbian)!

More info: walkspanishmadrid.com

Patrick Penrose
