Hey Pandas, What Is Something You Want People To Know But Not Worry About?

If I may ask.

I cut myself, but not for the reason people think. I, for some random reason, love the feeling of pain.

That occasionally I punch things to calm down. If I get angry I punch things (like walls and stuff) I don’t want people to try and calm me down or worry about me. I know when to stop and I’m all fine. I have a way to calm down and it works. The only other way to calm me down is for my girlfriend to hug me. But either way, please don’t worry. I’m not trying to hurt myself. I just take my anger out on the wall

