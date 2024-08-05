From ‘The Young and the Restless’ to ‘Reefer Madness’: Darcy Rose Byrnes’ Journey Through Stage and Screen

Catching up with former daytime stars is always a treat, a recent interview of Darcy Rose Byrnes with Soaps.com was no exception. Because her career has been smoking hot lately — but not in the way you might think! The former Abby Newman from The Young and the Restless is currently lighting up the stage in Hollywood with Reefer Madness, a satirical musical based on a 1936 marijuana propaganda film. Clearly, we’re far from Genoa City now.
Byrnes portrays the virtuous Mary Lane, who, along with her wholesome boyfriend Jimmy Harper, is led astray after experimenting with the drug. This 25th-anniversary production, produced by Kristen Bell, Christian Campbell, and Alan Cumming, has been a hit in Los Angeles, with its run extended through August 18 at The Whitley. For Byrnes, stepping into the role originally played by Bell in the New York City Off-Broadway production in 2001 and the 2005 Showtime movie musical adaptation has been “a dream.”
A Dream Role in Reefer Madness
View this post on Instagram
Darcy Rose Byrnes is thoroughly enjoying her role in Reefer Madness. “It’s just been a dream to know that the person who made it famous is so squarely in your corner. It’s quite a wonderful feeling that is hard to describe,” she says. Playing the virtuous Mary Lane allows Byrnes to showcase her versatility in a production full of satire and humor.
The 25th-anniversary production’s success in Los Angeles, with Kristen Bell, Christian Campbell, and Alan Cumming at the helm, underscores Byrnes’ talent. The extension through August 18 at The Whitley further amplifies her excitement and fulfillment in this role.
From The Young and the Restless to Reefer Madness
Byrnes’ career began early when she landed the role of Abby Newman on The Young and the Restless in 2003. Working alongside seasoned actors like Eric Braeden, she quickly adapted to the world of daytime drama. “My first scene, he just ripped up the pages, ‘No, no, no.’ Threw them at [stage manager] Herbie [Weaver] and said, ‘Okay, Darcy Rose, you follow me,’” Byrnes recalls.
Her five-year stint in Genoa City ended when her character underwent the infamous soap opera rapid aging syndrome (SORAS). Although initially upset, Byrnes now views her exit as a silver lining, providing her the chance to explore other opportunities. she added:
“If that hadn’t happened, I probably would still be on the show.”
Broadway Dreams and Future Roles
Byrnes isn’t stopping at Reefer Madness. Her singing talents on Disney+’s Big Shot demonstrate that she’s a triple threat, ready to take on Broadway. Her dream role is Glinda in Wicked, a part she describes as:
“An extremely difficult character acting-wise to make honest, true, and not a caricature — and yet also be cartoony and funny.”
With a strong background in both acting and singing, Byrnes is optimistic about her future in musical theater. “I’m very much looking forward to sinking my teeth into it one day,” she shares, expressing her enthusiasm for the challenges ahead.
Fond Memories and an Open Door
Despite leaving The Young and the Restless, Darcy Rose Byrnes cherishes her memories from the show. Her experiences with co-stars like Eric Braeden, Eileen Davidson, and Don Diamont have left a lasting impact, keeping her connected to the world of daytime drama. “The door is never closed for me,” Byrnes says, always hinting at the possibility of a return to her roots.
Reflecting on her career, Byrnes deeply values the diverse roles she has embraced, ranging from soap operas to satirical musicals. Her journey through various genres showcases her incredible talent and versatility within the entertainment industry. As she looks ahead to future projects, fans can eagerly anticipate more exceptional performances from Byrnes on both stage and screen.
Follow Us