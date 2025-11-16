159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

by

When talking about comfort TV shows that never go out of style, you just can’t miss one of the best sitcoms of all time—Friends. And what part of the show can best describe its quality? Dialogues and monologues. While it’s full of iconic lines, there are quite a few Friends TV show quotes that take the cake.

The characters pool together a good number of different experiences throughout their adventures, which makes their sayings relatable to most of the viewers. And what’s best is that with the show’s timelessness and countless reruns, it will never go out of style.

This list contains the best quotes from the TV show Friends, which should bring you back to the time when there was no better relaxing activity after work than just sitting down, listening to the show’s specific humor, and enjoying a few episodes.

With popcorn and a chilling drink ready, take a deep dive into these Friends show quotes. Let us know which are your favorites, and if this list makes you want to rewatch the show yet again, hey, we’re not judging!

#1

“Oh, I’m sorry. Did my back hurt your knife?” — Rachel

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#2

“I wish I could, but I don’t want to.” — Phoebe

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#3

“I’m not great at the advice. Can I interest you in a sarcastic comment?” — Chandler

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#4

“No uterus, no opinion.” — Rachel

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#5

“Oh my God. I’ve become my father. I’ve been trying so hard not to become my mother, I didn’t see this coming.” — Rachel

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#6

“You don’t own a TV? What’s all your furniture pointed at?” — Joey

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#7

Rachel: “Go tell him he’s cute. What’s the worst that could happen?”

Monica: “He could hear me.”

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#8

“Hi, I’m Chandler. I make jokes when I’m uncomfortable.” — Chandler

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#9

Joey: “If he doesn’t like you, this is all a moo point.”

Rachel: “A moo point?”

Joey: “Yeah. It’s like a cow’s opinion. It just doesn’t matter. It’s moo.”

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#10

“Joey doesn’t share food!” — Joey

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#11

“They don’t know that we know they know we know.” — Phoebe

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#12

Ross: “No, Homo habilis was erect. Australopithecus was never fully erect.”

Chandler: “Well, maybe he was nervous.”

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#13

“I’m a pacifist. But when the revolution comes, I’ll destroy all of you.” — Phoebe

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#14

“Smelly cat, smelly cat, what are they feeding you? Smelly cat, smelly cat, it’s not your fault.” — Phoebe

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#15

“Fine! Judge all you want, but: married a lesbian, left a man at the altar, fell in love with a gay ice dancer, threw a girl’s wooden leg in a fire, LIVE IN A BOX!” — Monica

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#16

“How you doin’?” — Joey

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#17

“Come on, Ross, you’re a paleontologist. Dig a little deeper.” — Phoebe

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#18

Ross: “I went to that tanning place your wife suggested.”

Chandler: “Was that place the Sun?”

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#19

Joey: “Hey, Ross, I got a science question: If the Homo sapiens were, in fact, HOMO sapiens… is that why they’re extinct?”

Ross: “Joey, Homo sapiens are PEOPLE.”

Joey: “Hey, I’m not judging!”

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#20

“Welcome to the real world. It sucks. You’re gonna love it.” — Monica

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#21

“Until I was 25, I thought the response to ‘I love you’ was ‘Oh, crap.'” — Chandler

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#22

“I say more dumb things before 9 a.m. than most people say all day.” — Chandler

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#23

Rachel: “I’m not someone who goes after a guy five minutes after he’s divorced.”

Monica: “No, you go after them five minutes before they get married.”

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#24

Monica: “Do you have a plan?”

Phoebe: “I don’t even have a ‘pla.'”

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#25

“You’re over me? When were you… under me?” — Ross

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#26

Monica: “You can’t live off your parents your whole life.”

Rachel: “I know that, that’s why I was getting married.”

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#27

“Didn’t you ever run so fast you thought your legs were gonna fall off, you know, like when you were running toward the swings or running away from Satan?” — Phoebe

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#28

“You love divorce so much, you’re probably gonna marry it — and then it won’t work out, so you’re gonna have to divorce it.” — Phoebe

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#29

“I hope it’s still funny when you’re in hell.” — Rachel

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#30

“I KNOW!” — Monica

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#31

“Oh. My. God.” — Janice

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#32

“Isn’t that just kick-you-in-the-crotch, spit-on-your-neck fantastic?” — Rachel

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#33

“Ross! We broke up two years ago. You’ve been married since then. I think it’s okay that we see other people.” — Rachel

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#34

“Oh, are you setting Ross up with someone? Does she have a wedding dress?” — Rachel

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#35

“You-you-you… You threw my sandwich away… My sandwich? MY SANDWICH?!!” — Ross

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#36

“See? He’s her lobster.” — Phoebe

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#37

“What’s not to like? Custard: good. Jam: good. Meat: good!” — Joey

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#38

“Guys can fake it? Unbelievable! The one thing that’s ours!” — Monica

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#39

“I thought that it mattered what I said or where I said it. Then I realized the only thing that matters is that you make me happier than I ever thought I could be, and if you let me I will spend the rest of my life trying to make you feel the same way.” — Chandler

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#40

“And I have to live with a boy!” — Monica

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#41

“Now, I need you to be careful and efficient. And remember, if I am harsh with you, it is only because you’re doing it wrong.” — Monica

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#42

“Not just clean, ‘Monica clean.'” — Monica

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#43

“We were on a break!” — Ross

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#44

“I grew up with Monica. If you didn’t eat fast, you didn’t eat.” — Ross

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#45

“Is it me? Is it like I have some sort of beacon that only dogs and men with severe emotional problems can hear?” — Monica

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#46

“When I was growing up, I didn’t have a normal mom and dad, or a regular family like everybody else, and I always knew that something was missing. But now I’m standing here today, knowing that I have everything I’m ever gonna need… You are my family.” — Phoebe

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#47

“She’s my friend and she needed help. If I had to, I’d pee on any one of you!” — Joey

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#48

“Well, the fridge broke, so I had to eat everything.” — Joey

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#49

“Okay, you have to stop the Q-Tip when there’s resistance.” — Chandler

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#50

“You can’t just give up. Is that what a dinosaur would do?” — Joey

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#51

Monica: “Where’ve you been?”

Ross: “Emotional hell.”

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#52

“When I first meet somebody it’s usually panic, anxiety, and a great deal of sweating.” — Chandler

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#53

“Princess Consuela Bananahammock.” — Phoebe

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#54

“Ah, humor based on my pain. Ah, ha, ha.” — Ross

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#55

“Pivot!” — Ross

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#56

“Look at me! I’m Chandler! Could I be wearing any more clothes?” — Joey

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#57

“Only by achieving true unagi can you be prepared for any danger that may befall you.” — Ross

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#58

“I’m fine. Totally fine.” — Ross

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#59

“I tend to keep talking until somebody stops me.” — Chandler

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#60

“13 bathrooms in this place, I threw up in a coat closet.” — Phoebe

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#61

“It’s like all of my life everyone has always told me you’re a shoe, you’re a shoe, you’re a shoe, you’re a shoe. And then today, I just stopped and I said, what if I don’t want to be a shoe? What if I want to be a purse, you know, or a hat?” — Rachel

#62

“Everybody looks so happy. I hate that.” — Phoebe

#63

“You know what? I just shouldn’t be allowed to make decisions anymore.” — Rachel

#64

“Over the line? You’re so far past the line that you can’t even see the line! The line is a dot to you!” — Joey

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#65

Ross: “My marriage, I think my marriage is kind of over.”

Phoebe: “Why?”

Ross: “Because my wife’s a lesbian… And I’m not one.”

#66

“Well, maybe I don’t need your money. Wait, wait, I said maybe!” — Rachel

#67

“I’m the holiday armadillo!” — Ross

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#68

“Nestlé Toulouse.” — Phoebe

#69

“Oh, you like that? You should hear my phone number.” — Phoebe

#70

“My sister’s gonna have my baby!” — Frank Jr.

#71

“I’m gonna go get one of those job things.” — Rachel

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#72

“Isn’t this exciting! I earned this! I wiped tables for it, I steamed milk for it, and it was totally… not worth it. Who’s FICA? Why’s he getting all my money?” — Rachel

#73

“Your collective dating record reads like a who’s who of human crap.” — Phoebe

#74

“Just so you know, it’s not that common, it doesn’t happen to every guy, and it is a big deal!” — Rachel

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#75

“It’s baby time. Pants off, Bing.” — Monica

#76

“This is the nicest kitchen… The refrigerator told me to have a great day.” — Phoebe

#77

“We are dessert stealers. We are living outside the law.” — Rachel

#78

“You can’t fire me. I make your decisions and I say, ‘I’m not fired.’ Ha.” — Monica

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#79

“In Vegas. I was so drunk, I could’ve married Joey.” — Ross

#80

“Is it obvious that I’m wearing six sweaters?” — Joey

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#81

“Oh, come on, Will, just take off your shirt and tell us.” — Phoebe

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#82

“Oh, I know. This must be so hard. ‘Oh, no! Two women love me. They’re both gorgeous and sexy. My wallet’s too small for my fifties, and my diamond shoes are too tight!'” — Chandler

#83

“Oh, my God, a woman flirting with a single man? We must alert the church elders!” — Phoebe

#84

“Seven!” — Monica

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#85

“Some girl ate Monica!” — Joey

#86

“I’m hopeless and awkward and desperate for love!” — Chandelr

#87

“Well, if she isn’t (dead), cremating her was a big mistake.” — Phoebe

#88

“How long do cats live? Like assuming you don’t throw ‘em under a bus or something?” — Rachel

#89

Ross: “How about the time I cut the legs off your Malibu Ken?”

Monica: “That was you?”

Ross: “Uh… They were infected. He wouldn’t have made it.”

#90

Rachel: “Maybe we should take a break.”

Ross: “You’re right. Let’s cool off, get some frozen yogurt.”

Rachel: “No, a break from us.”

#91

“I’m sorry, it was a one-time thing. I was very drunk, and it was someone else’s subconscious.” — Chandler

#92

Janice: “What a small world.”

Chandler: “And yet I never run into Beyoncé.”

#93

Ross: “You got a job?”

Rachel: “Are you kidding? I’m trained for nothing!”

#94

“I’m a gym member. I try to go four times a week, but I’ve missed the last twelve hundred times.” — Chandler

#95

“Oh, man. In my next life, I’m coming back as a toilet brush!” — Chandler

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#96

“I hope everyone likes Mexican food because I’m making FAJITAS!” — Ross

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#97

“That is brand new information!” — Phoebe

#98

“He’s so pretty, I want to cry.” — Rachel

#99

“I’m gonna love you so much that no woman is ever gonna be good enough for you.” — Monica

#100

“I can handle this. ‘Handle’ is my middle name. Actually, ‘handle’ is the middle of my first name.” — Chandler

#101

“I’m glad we’re having a rehearsal dinner, I rarely practice my meals before I eat.” — Chandler

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#102

“It’s so exhausting, waiting for death.” — Phoebe

#103

“Brussels sprouts? That’s worse than no food.” — Ross

#104

“Yeah, well, Hurricane Gloria didn’t break the porch swing, Monica did!” — Ross

#105

“You’ve been BAMBOOZLED!” — Joey

#106

“Whapah!” — Chandler

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#107

“Today, it’s like there’s rock bottom, 50 feet of crap, then me.” — Rachel

#108

“Well, I got to buy a vowel because oh my God.” — Janice

#109

“If I were a guy and… Did I just say ‘if I were a guy?” — Chandler

#110

“Cheese. It’s milk that you chew.” — Chandler

#111

Rachel: “Hey, I cook!”

Chandler: “Offering people gum is not cooking.”

#112

“I’m very wise, I know.” — Phoebe

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#113

“I think the most romantic song is the one that Elton John wrote for that guy from ‘Who’s the Boss?’… You know, ‘Hold me closer, Tony Danza.'” — Phoebe

#114

Joey: ”Ross! How much do you weigh?”

Ross: “I’d really rather not answer that, right now. I’m still carrying a little holiday weight.”

#115

“Get off my sister!” — Ross

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#116

“They’re still not coming on, man! And the lotion and the powder have made a paste!” — Ross

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#117

“Your little Harmonica is hammered.” — Monica

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#118

“Dear God, this parachute is a knapsack!” — Chandler

#119

“So it seems like this Internet thing’s here to stay.” — Chandler

#120

“Unagi.” — Ross

#121

“I’m gonna go out on a limb and say no divorces in ’99!” — Ross

#122

“Ugly baby judges you!” — Ross

#123

“Something is wrong with the left phalange.” — Phoebe

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#124

“If you’re too afraid to be in a relationship, then don’t be in one.” — Monica

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#125

To Ross: “If you’re not careful, you might not get married at all this year.” — Chandler

#126

“Food? Oh, give me.” — Joey

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#127

“I’m so happy, and not at all jealous!” — Rachel

#128

“Why don’t you stop worrying about sounding smart and just be yourself?” — Monica

#129

“It tastes like feet!” — Ross

#130

“Here come the meat sweats” — Joey

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#131

“I have no idea what’s going on, but I am excited.” — Chandler

#132

“What must it be like not to be crippled by fear and self-loathing?” — Chandler

#133

“It’s always better to lie than to have the complicated discussion.” — Chandler

#134

“I am against innocent trees being cut down in their prime and their corpses grotesquely dressed in, like, tinsel and twinkly lights.” — Phoebe

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#135

“You should see me when I actually… Oh actually, no, I look good.” — Phoebe

#136

“Why can’t parents just stay parents? You know? Why do they have to become people?” — Rachel

#137

“Unagi is a total state of awareness.” — Ross

#138

“Can’t hold her own head up, but yeah — jumped.” — Ross

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#139

“I’ve got this uncontrollable need to please people.” — Monica

#140

“I’m a lady, Monica. I don’t kiss and tell. But this hickey speaks for itself.” — Phoebe

#141

“Does this look like something the girlfriend of a paleontologist would wear?” — Rachel

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#142

“Man, I’m starving. What was I thinking at dinner? ‘Do you want soup or salad?’ Both. Always order both.” — Joey

#143

Ross: “Rach, you balded my girlfriend!”

Rachel: (About Bonnie’s baldness) “See, she doesn’t look that bad.”

Ross: “You can see the moonlight bouncing off her head!”

#144

“I got off the plane.” — Rachel

#145

“I had a very long, hard day.” — Chandler

#146

“I am this close to tugging on my testicles again.” — Ross

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#147

“Alright, I took the quiz. And it turns out I do put my career before men.” — Chandler

#148

“If you want to receive emails about my upcoming shows, please give me money so I can buy a computer.” — Phoebe

#149

“These are just feelings. They’ll go away.” — Joey

#150

“Are you in there, little fetus? In nine months, will you greet us? I will… buy you some Adidas.” — Phoebe

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#151

“No more falafel for you!” — Ross

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#152

“Oh God can open. Worms everywhere!” — Chandler

#153

“You’re a door. You only like knock-knock jokes.” — Chandler

#154

“I think I can safely say that we all have family issues, work, and/or are sick.” — Chandler

#155

“That’s a great story. Tell it while you’re getting me some iced tea.” — Rachel

#156

“Oh, that’s okay, girls tend to not like me.” — Rachel

159 Friends TV Show Quotes From Your Favorite Characters

#157

“Look, it’s the artist formerly known as Chandler.” — Ross

#158

“Grab a spoon!” — Joey

#159

“You and those vegetables have, uh… real thing going, huh?” — Ross

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Recreate Indonesian Animals As Fantasy Creatures
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Book Series? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
130 Hilarious Memes Neurodivergent People Might Find Relatable
3 min read
Aug, 21, 2025
Ryan Eggold: From Teen Drama to Medical Drama
3 min read
Sep, 23, 2023
“Don’t Move To NYC Right Now”: Woman Shows What Her Apartment Looks Like After Landlord Suddenly Increases Her Rent By $700
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Why Atlanta Is One Of The Best Shows On Television
3 min read
Nov, 9, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.