30 Misconceptions About Pretty Safe Things, Despite Most Saying They’re Dangerous

If you read ancient folklore – fairy tales, fables and legends… no, not carefully edited versions for children in the 19th or 20th centuries, but the original texts – you can be surprised and even amazed at how scary and bloodthirsty they sound. Almost any old fairy tale is quite capable of causing some kind of phobia in a modern person.
But the good thing about the modern world is that today we are trying to understand the true essence of things and people, without always succumbing to their mass perception. And it turns out that certain things, phenomena or groups of people are not as scary as they have been portrayed as being for many years. And then we go to this dedicated thread in the AskReddit community… or read this collection that Bored Panda prepared for you.
More info: Reddit
#1
Vaccines
Image source: hrmmmno, Mufid Majnun
#2
In terms of how much we thought it would affect us, probably quicksand.
Image source: mossadspydolphin, Arches National Park
#3
Strangers. Most of the violent crimes you hear happen between acquaintances.
Image source: el_monstruo, Katleen Vanacker
#4
Drag Queens
Image source: Daffneigh, Bret Kavanaugh
#5
Snakes. People get so freaked out, but come on. It’s a noodle with a face. Almost all snakes are non-venomous, and even the ones that are are NOT coming to hunt you down. No snake is coming to get you. If they attack, it’s only out of defense – imagine if some gargantuan creature the size of a skyscraper was coming after you! Just leave them to live their lives in peace and they’ll do the same to you. They’re a huge part of a delicate ecosystem… plus they’re cute as hell! Look at a hognose’s upturned snoot or a ball python’s little puppy dog face and tell me they’re not.
Image source: TenaciousBe, Timothy Dykes
#6
The Bermuda Triangle, particularly with modern navigation equipment.
Image source: Chairchucker, Joel Arbaje
#7
People who have no/few friends
Most of the time they’re either weird, shy, socially awkward, quiet, or simply just prefer to be alone
Image source: RadiantHC, Zhivko Minkov
#8
Immigrants wanting a better life…
Image source: Rabid_Stormtroopers, Nitish Meena
#9
Trick or treating on Halloween. Kids are not getting poisoned by candy from strangers.
Image source: Fishercat5000, Haley Phelps
#10
Swimming after eating – I used to fully believe I would drown in seconds if I didn’t wait a full hour before getting back in the water.
Image source: Kind_Lettuce580, Marino Linic
#11
Critical thinking.
Image source: appendixgallop, Tingey Injury Law Firm
#12
Opossums
Image source: franticmantic3, Kurt Anderson
#13
Trans people
Image source: CommanderReiss, Delia Giandeini
#14
MSG
Image source: drbrian83, Alpha
#15
Leaving your foot hanging out of the bed covers.
Image source: Frozenlime, cottonbro studio
#16
Travelling alone as a woman. So many people looked at me in shock when I told them about my solo trips. Sure, it’s not without a risk, but nothing in life is and I’m not gonna miss seeing the world and living life just because I haven’t got someone to go with me. And so far I haven’t made a single negative experience. The world isn’t always as evil as some make it out to be.
Image source: Ml17W, Ehsan Eslami
#17
Sharks
Image source: Onedos-San, Gerald Schömbs
#18
Flashing your high beams at someone who doesn’t have their headlights on at night. I’ve done it hundreds of times and I’ve never been gang-style assassinated
Image source: Alternative_Run_6116, Kendrick Fernandez
#19
Flying
Image source: Ok_Distance9511, Jason Toevs
#20
Hiking. I’ve been shocked at the amount of people who think a bear is about to get them. This even happens in places where bears don’t exist.
#21
Public transportation. It’s insanely safe by number of miles traveled and most of the security issues come with too few people using it.
Image source: DeLaRey, Dennis Siqueira
#22
Foreigners
Image source: ElGoorf, Dynamic Wang
#23
Nuclear power
Image source: The_Hydro, Ilja Nedilko
#24
GMOs
Image source: DROOPY1824, Brands&People
#25
Alligators.
Yes, people do get eaten sometimes but as someone who grew up in Florida, they are everywhere and if they were that dangerous there would be an attack every day.
Image source: BaconReceptacle, Kyaw Tun
#26
Turning the light on in the car.
Image source: LeilaTheBirb07, Erik Mclean
#27
Piranha
Image source: coadyj, Peter Burdon
#28
I’ll throw in beekeeping! Super fulfilling!
Image source: Stanwich79, Beeing
#29
Swallowing gum
Image source: neen209, Ketut Subiyanto
#30
Chicago. They’re barely even in the top 100 most dangerous cities anymore (98th). And yet they’re still the default example of a dangerous city in a lot of people’s minds.
Image source: PoorCorrelation, Sawyer Bengtson
Follow Us