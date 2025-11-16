50 Times Architects Outdid Themselves And Came Up With Something So Thoughtful That It Could Only Be Labeled As ‘Friendly Architecture’

Being friendly can go a long way. Even if you only have a brief interaction with someone, showing a bit of kindness can make their day and inspire them to spread a little more positivity as well. And contrary to what you might believe, people and animals are not the only ones who can be friendly. Apparently architecture can be too.

Allow me to introduce you to Friendly Architecture. This subreddit celebrates all of the people-friendly places in the world, from beautiful cycle paths to train tunnels that block anyone from falling onto the tracks. We’ve gathered some of our favorite posts from this friendly group, so you too can appreciate the brilliance of these architects who were thinking ahead. Be sure to upvote all of the pics of infrastructure that you would give a hearty “hello!” to if you came across them, and then let us know in the comments where the friendliest architecture you’ve ever encountered was. Keep reading to also find an interview with Honor Hingston-Cox, the creator of Friendly Architecture, and then if you’re looking for another Bored Panda article appreciating great design after finishing this list, we’ve got you covered right here.

#1 Wildlife Overpass, Trans-Canada Highway, Banff National Park, Canada. The 38 Passes And Fencing Have Reduced Wildlife-Vehicle Collisions By More Than 80%

Image source: PM_ME_COOKIERECIPES

#2 In Norway You Get A Small Amount Of Money For Recycling Bottles/Cans. They’re Often Collected By Poor People, Homeless Etc. A Lot Of Our Trash Cans Has These Holders Around Them So People Don’t Have To Search Through The Trash To Collect Them

Image source: beets_or_turnips

#3 Wheelchair Friendly Sandbox

Image source: PM_ME_COOKIERECIPES

#4 Homeless Bench, Vancouver, Canada

Image source: bigredpanda_

#5 Parent + Child Library Carrel, So You Can Do Your Research And Keep Your Little One Occupied. Fairfield Library, Virginia, USA

Image source: PM_ME_COOKIERECIPES

#6 It’s Not For People But It’s Still Friendly

Image source: Zestavar

#7 They Put Rails Under The Benches In This Park So You Can Always Be In The Shadow

Image source: jadedcloud

#8 Pool And Water Slide, Egmont Højskolen (“Folk High School”), Western Denmark

Image source: PM_ME_COOKIERECIPES

#9 In Case This Counts: Braille On The Rail To Describe The View

Image source: messyredemptions

#10 Sympathetic Architecture

Image source: Desire4Gunfire

#11 Teetertotters Slotted Through The U.S.-Mexico Border Wall By Ronald Rael And Virginia San Fratello

Image source: PM_ME_COOKIERECIPES

#12 Turtle Tunnels In Japan, Protecting The Turtles Crossing Train Tracks And Stopping Trains From Derailing Due To Turtles!!

Image source: p3yeet

#13 Bioswale, Seattle Wa. (A Channel To Concentrate, Clean And Move Stormwater)

Image source: PM_ME_COOKIERECIPES

#14 Wheelchair Accessible Gardening. Used For Garden Therapy, Rehab, Hospice. Developed In Douvres-La-Délivrande, France

Image source: PM_ME_COOKIERECIPES

#15 Crab Migration Bridge, Christmas Island, Australia

Image source: PM_ME_COOKIERECIPES

#16 Green Man+, A Card & Traffic Light System To Give People More Time To Cross At Intersections, Singapore

Image source: PM_ME_COOKIERECIPES

#17 These Public Benches Are Reversible, So You Can Choose To Look At People, Or Boats

Image source: Tikimanly

#18 Mini Door At Child’s Doctor’s Office, Neat Idea!

Image source: L_Suz

#19 Old City, Jerusalem Added 4km Of Wheelchair-Accessible Routes In 2019 (And Cleared It With Unesco)

Image source: PM_ME_COOKIERECIPES

#20 Super-Accessible Waterfront, Sirens Beach, Greece

Image source: PM_ME_COOKIERECIPES

#21 This Bus Stop Near My Home In Norway

Image source: PM_ME_COOKIERECIPES

#22 In Asia Nobody Has To Worry About Falling Into The Subway Tracks

Image source: blammycuzzing

#23 Bee Bricks: Bricks With Holes For Solitary Bees

Image source: PM_ME_COOKIERECIPES

#24 These Benches That Turn Into Tables

Image source: PM_ME_COOKIERECIPES

#25 Hedgehog Highway (Dolly Parton Called These Out This Week), UK

Image source: PM_ME_COOKIERECIPES

#26 Cover For Bicycle Saddle So It Doesn’t Get Wet When It Rains

Image source: Jezoreczek

#27 Modskool – Design Museum Winner For Best Architecture 2020, India

ModSkool is a school that is designed to be easily erected and dismantled in response to forced evictions of farming communities on the floodplains of the Yamuna river in India.

 

First built in 2017 in less than three weeks by students, school staff, parents, and local volunteers, the school was dismantled one year later due to land-ownership issues. The new school, relocated further south, was held together with the form of weave used for a charpoy, a multifunctional piece of furniture traditionally used as a daybed.

Image source: PM_ME_COOKIERECIPES

#28 Wall Of Kindness, Norwich, Vermont, USA

Image source: PM_ME_COOKIERECIPES

#29 A Bus Stop With Swings

Image source: PM_ME_COOKIERECIPES

#30 Circular Footbridge Over Roundabout, Shanghai

Image source: PM_ME_COOKIERECIPES

#31 This Drinking Fountain Allows You To Gill Your Bottle, And Saves The Extra Water For Passing Dogs

Image source: ownworldman

#32 Australian Wheelchair Swing!

Image source: froz3nbabies

#33 Safe Haven Baby Boxes

Image source: PM_ME_COOKIERECIPES

#34 A Friendly Urban Cycle Path In Girona

Image source: Saoirse-on-Thames

#35 This Gate Allowing Horses And Pedestrians Not Cars

Image source: mngrpher

#36 A Bridge Providing A Bench In The Fences In Shanghai

Image source: mngrpher

#37 Public Defibrillation Station, Adelaide, Australia

Image source: PM_ME_COOKIERECIPES

#38 This Anti-Climbing Fence On The” S*icide Bridge “(Colloquially) In A Small Town England. There Are Also Signs With Suicide Hotlines On Them. Not A Fun Part Of Architecture But Definitely Helpful/Saving Lives

Image source: laDurchblick

#39 Amphibian Tunnel, Cycle Highway Of Eindhoven, Netherlands

Image source: PM_ME_COOKIERECIPES

#40 Trash Cans For Cyclists (Blikvanger), Netherlands

Image source: PM_ME_COOKIERECIPES

#41 Solar Park Bench With USB Charging Ports

Image source: dearly_decrpit

#42 Wheelchair Resting Spot On A Long Hill. Also A Bench In A Pinch

Image source: PM_ME_COOKIERECIPES

#43 These Two Coin Lockers That Are Easily Accessible In A Wheelchair, Austria

Image source: PM_ME_COOKIERECIPES

#44 Recessed “Pause Space” For Those With Asd Providing An Opportunity To Control The Amount Of Incoming Information, UK

Image source: PM_ME_COOKIERECIPES

#45 Earthships, Passive Solar Earth Shelters Around The World

Image source: PM_ME_COOKIERECIPES

#46 Tiled Patches In Cracked Pavement, Lyon, France (By Ememem)

Image source: PM_ME_COOKIERECIPES

#47 The Fruit Bus Stops Of Nagasaki Prefecture (Designed To Showcase The Agricultural Output Of The Region)

Image source: PM_ME_COOKIERECIPES

#48 This Bench Also Works As A Xylophone. Also, No Dividers!

Image source: SoManyTimesBefore

#49 The Tiles Around Our Apartment Complex Is Made Up Like The Enemies In Space Invaders, Sweden

Image source: PM_ME_COOKIERECIPES

#50 Giving Back To Pedestrians!

Image source: Expiscor

