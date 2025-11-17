40 Tattoos That People Don’t Seem To Have Thought Through

by

Welcome to a fascinating journey through the world of questionable tattoos! Body art has been a beloved form of self-expression for centuries, allowing people to wear their hearts on their sleeves – quite literally. While many tattoos are a testament to creativity and meaningful stories, some ink choices end up being quite strange.

For this article, we’ve compiled a collection of some of the most bizarre tattoos ever inked onto human skin. From astonishing works to designs that seem to have come straight from a crazy dream, these tattoos might make you raise an eyebrow or two. It’s important to note that we do not aim to ridicule but rather to find amusement in the quirky and sometimes questionable decisions that people make when choosing their ink.

Scroll down to celebrate the beauty of body art and find humor in these unique ink creations!

#1 My Friend’s Tattoo. When Asked “What Does That Mean?” He Replies, “I Don’t Know, I Don’t Speak Chinese.” That Is Literally What It Means

40 Tattoos That People Don&#8217;t Seem To Have Thought Through

Image source: chojurou

#2 After 10 Long Hours, Sailor Devito Was Born

40 Tattoos That People Don&#8217;t Seem To Have Thought Through

Image source: jamennoodle

#3 Bald People’s Tattoos Be Like

40 Tattoos That People Don&#8217;t Seem To Have Thought Through

Image source: j3ffr33d0m

#4 M&Minem

40 Tattoos That People Don&#8217;t Seem To Have Thought Through

Image source: GOloGOlo7

#5 This Crossover Tattoo

40 Tattoos That People Don&#8217;t Seem To Have Thought Through

Image source: reddit.com

#6 Braid

40 Tattoos That People Don&#8217;t Seem To Have Thought Through

Image source: OwnScientist6395

#7 Spotted This On Facebook

40 Tattoos That People Don&#8217;t Seem To Have Thought Through

Image source: zoyaa5

#8 Been Saving This Blobfish Tattoo For Today, So Ugly It’s Beautiful

40 Tattoos That People Don&#8217;t Seem To Have Thought Through

Image source: Easy-Hovercraft-6576

#9 Had To Post This Absolute Beauty I Spotted On Holiday

40 Tattoos That People Don&#8217;t Seem To Have Thought Through

Image source: homo-heisenbergensis

#10 Reverse Mermaid

40 Tattoos That People Don&#8217;t Seem To Have Thought Through

Image source: I_Am_A_Real_Hacker

#11 Sassysquatch

40 Tattoos That People Don&#8217;t Seem To Have Thought Through

Image source: EpicHeather

#12 Biggest Regret

40 Tattoos That People Don&#8217;t Seem To Have Thought Through

Image source: reddit.com

#13 Being A Tattoo Artist Is So Funny. Like One Day I’m Tattooing A Memorial Piece And Then The Next Day It’s This

40 Tattoos That People Don&#8217;t Seem To Have Thought Through

Image source: sp000kysam

#14 Snake’s Skin Tattoo

40 Tattoos That People Don&#8217;t Seem To Have Thought Through

Image source: reddit.com

#15 You Guessed It

40 Tattoos That People Don&#8217;t Seem To Have Thought Through

Image source: ActionHousevh

#16 Just Why Would You Want This On Your Body, Forever

40 Tattoos That People Don&#8217;t Seem To Have Thought Through

Image source: AlPafredo

#17 Why Would You Get This Tattooed On You?

40 Tattoos That People Don&#8217;t Seem To Have Thought Through

Image source: RossNub

#18 Don’t Have A Cow, Man. Or Have One… Permanently Across Your Whole Torso

40 Tattoos That People Don&#8217;t Seem To Have Thought Through

Image source: AloofAltruist

#19 Protect Your Neck

40 Tattoos That People Don&#8217;t Seem To Have Thought Through

Image source: PandaCompanion

#20 Technically Very Sound Tattoo, But

40 Tattoos That People Don&#8217;t Seem To Have Thought Through

Image source: graypupon

#21 This Might Be The Best/Worst Tattoo I’ve Ever Seen

40 Tattoos That People Don&#8217;t Seem To Have Thought Through

Image source: mofield1101

#22 Pretty Sure These Bruise Tattoos Belong Here

40 Tattoos That People Don&#8217;t Seem To Have Thought Through

Image source: MikkiD4311

#23 Such A Good Tattoo Of A Cat

40 Tattoos That People Don&#8217;t Seem To Have Thought Through

Image source: reddit.com

#24 Yes, Someone Actually Got This

40 Tattoos That People Don&#8217;t Seem To Have Thought Through

Image source: watzit_t00ya

#25 Not Sure If Incredible Or Terrible

40 Tattoos That People Don&#8217;t Seem To Have Thought Through

Image source: ShowMePuppers

#26 Shirt Tattoo?

40 Tattoos That People Don&#8217;t Seem To Have Thought Through

Image source: alezamin

#27 The Tattoo On The Back Of This Head Is Way Creepier

40 Tattoos That People Don&#8217;t Seem To Have Thought Through

Image source: jfailing

#28 A Healthy Relationship

40 Tattoos That People Don&#8217;t Seem To Have Thought Through

Image source: Raccoon_king17

#29 Unsettling “Shronkey” Tattoo

40 Tattoos That People Don&#8217;t Seem To Have Thought Through

Image source: exaggeratedsarcasm

#30 Finger Gun

40 Tattoos That People Don&#8217;t Seem To Have Thought Through

Image source: ittybittytittykitty

#31 McDonald’s Receipt… Tattoo?

40 Tattoos That People Don&#8217;t Seem To Have Thought Through

Image source: ShamiVideos

#32 Found This Gem While Researching Tattoo Artists In My Area

40 Tattoos That People Don&#8217;t Seem To Have Thought Through

Image source: elainaka

#33 Posted To A Local Tattoo Shop’s Facebook Page. Pretty Sure That’s A Lower Back, By The Way

40 Tattoos That People Don&#8217;t Seem To Have Thought Through

Image source: ystinfection

#34 Got My Leg Tattooed

40 Tattoos That People Don&#8217;t Seem To Have Thought Through

Image source: john_sharkey

#35 One Night In Budapest

40 Tattoos That People Don&#8217;t Seem To Have Thought Through

Image source: beermoney71

#36 Why Would You Pay Someone For This?

40 Tattoos That People Don&#8217;t Seem To Have Thought Through

Image source: mvhae

#37 Jasmine Spitting On Aladdin

40 Tattoos That People Don&#8217;t Seem To Have Thought Through

Image source: avihoo_tattoo

#38 Toad And Yoshi Making Out

40 Tattoos That People Don&#8217;t Seem To Have Thought Through

Image source: funnylittlecharacter

#39 Armful Taste

40 Tattoos That People Don&#8217;t Seem To Have Thought Through

Image source: Lysergsaurdiatylamid

#40 Thumbs Up

40 Tattoos That People Don&#8217;t Seem To Have Thought Through

Image source: fyflate89

#41 Was Told To Post My Tramp Stamp For Tuesday

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Artist With A Wonderfully Absurd Sense Of Humor Shares His Hilarious Comic Strips (30 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Meet Luna The Pantera: Perhaps The Fiercest Rescue Ever
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Rescue Pit Bull Gets His Own Kitty, Loves Her Like A Daughter
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I’ve Taken A Picture Of My Son And Beagle Every Month For The Last Two Years In The Same Chair
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
My 29 Photos Of Foxes Showing Love Might Just Be The Thing You Need For This Valentine’s Day
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
I Photographed Incredible Paintings That People Have Left Behind In Abandoned Buildings (30 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.