Groom Is Stood Up By His Parents At His Own Wedding Because Of Sister, His Best Friend Comes Up With The Best Revenge Plan

Your wedding day should be one of the most exciting days of your life. You get to publicly profess your love for your other half, and all of your friends and family gather around to celebrate you and your partner. You’re in a beautiful setting, you’re looking your best, and you get to dance the night away and eat delicious cake with all of the people you love most in the world. The night should be pure magic.
A wedding is often very exciting for parents of the bride and groom as well, as they get to welcome a new member into their family and celebrate their child’s joy. Unfortunately, however, one groom recently found out that he was never going to be his parents’ priority, even on his wedding day. Below, you can read the full story that was recently shared on Reddit by a newlywed who is wondering if he should have handled the events following his wedding differently. We’ve also gathered some of the replies his post received, so you can read them and then let us know in the comments how you feel about this situation. Then if you’re interested in another Bored Panda piece featuring family drama surrounding a wedding, you can check out this story next.
After his parents missed one of the happiest days of his life, the drama was just beginning for this newlywed
Image credits: Ketut Subiyanto (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Luis Tosta (not the actual photo)
The best man shared a video from the wedding online that the groom found heartwarming, but his parents did not feel the same way
Image credits: Savings-Pattern3614
Regardless of these parents’ track record, a wedding is one of those life events that should trump almost anything else that is going on. Unless you’re in the hospital, there are not very many valid excuses for missing your child’s wedding. Especially when it was the sister’s dog who was allegedly ill, not the parents’. My heart aches for this groom because, although he thankfully was able to have friends and his wife’s family at the wedding, that day will never be repeated. It is hard to comprehend that his parents and sister were not concerned about missing such a major life event.
Unfortunately, sometimes parents just favor one child. And while they might not even realize it, they end up prioritizing one and treating the other very differently. But this can be detrimental to the mental health and self-confidence of the child who is not favored. According to Dr. Yelena Gidenko, a licensed professional counselor, “The unfavored child can feel defeated, and unmotivated, as a result of working hard to get parental affirmation and support, with no success. He or she may also suffer from depression and become angry, bitter, resentful, or jealous.”
At the same time, a child who is shown special treatment might let that go to their head. “Favored children may feel a sense of entitlement, and that rules do not apply to them,” Dr. Gidenko explained. That sounds very similar to the sister in this situation. According to the groom, his sister frequently has meltdowns and ruins his most important days. Perhaps she cannot handle not being in the spotlight, so she, consciously or subconsciously, sabotages his most important days.
Whatever the justification may be for this newlywed’s family trying to taint one of the happiest days of his life, it is not a valid reason. Your wedding day should take priority over almost anything else, and I’m just glad that the best man was able to be there to support his friend. Let us know what you think about this situation in the comments and if the groom should remove the video or not. And whether you are married or not, would you forgive your parents or your close family members if they skipped your wedding last minute?
Despite the family drama, readers unanimously agreed that the groom is not at fault
