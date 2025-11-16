Hey Pandas, What’s A Song You Like That No One Else Does? (Closed)

If anyone’s looking for some songs that they haven’t heard, they’ve come to the right place!
#1
Don’t Fear (The Reaper) – Blue Oyster Cult. I love the song, but all my friends think it’s weird
#2
Emo Girl by MGK and Willow. It’s a very fun song, really gives off that careless pop punk vibe. I grew up in the 00’s and I think if it was released back then, it would be an absolute banger. People take it too seriously.
#3
Anything by Melanie Martinez. I tried showing one of her songs (Mrs. Potato Head) to one of my friends, and they just . . . looked at me like I was insane. I really do like her songs, though!
#4
IDK why, but ever since “Believer”, by Imagine Dragons came in (and out) of fashion, it has been my favorite song.
#5
Into the Coven
by Mercyful Fate
#6
I know I’ll get bashed for this, but I like Nickelback.
#7
Come on, Eileen by Dexy’s Midnight Runners
MmmmBop by Hanson……although, my cousins also like this song and we recently spent 4 weeks torturing my mother with it, which was fun.
#8
I love Adventure is out There by AJR. Its just a weird and fun song.
#9
I’d say “Stigmata” by Ministry.I love it but everyone else seems to find it brutal and chaotic.
#10
Lovin you, baby. By Charles Bradley.
#11
My Name is Trouble by Nightmare Of You
#12
It may have a decent amount of fans on the other side of the globe, but none of my American friends like Wada Na Tod by the late great Lata Mangeshkar.
Blue Waltz by Daniel Lanois is hauntingly beautiful.
Buckaroo by Buck Owens (which you’ll recognize if you’ve seen Idiocracy) is just ridiculous and happy.
And Beck’s cover of James Warren’s Everybody’s Gotta Learn Sometime is superb.
#13
Something’s gotten hold of my heart
by Gene Pitney (and Marc Almond)
#14
Anything from Carnivores album titled “Carnivore” and The Breeders album “Last Splash”.
#15
Anything by CG5!! His music is about lots of the video games that I used to play. None of my friends get his music but I just find it really nice.
#16
The Paw Patrol theme.
JK…
parmesan cheese by Ben Lapidus AGT!!!
well at least not the people in my school……..
does this count?
#17
Nobody really knows it but :(((
Mask by dream!!
That’s what the mask is ❤️🤣
#18
More of a song nobody knows, but any of Dermot Kennedy’s music.
#19
Willow tree. Idk why I like. Also Careless.
#20
Any songs by FUN. I am always asking people if they know them but alas, no.
#21
“The chattering lack of common sense” and “Honey I’m home” by ghost and pals
#22
Dopesmoker by Sleep… Apparently nobody can sit still for an hour anymore.
#23
So far I have not met one other person who loves “The Dismemberment Song” by Blue Kid. It’s exactly how it sounds. Everyone seems to get disturbed by it but I love it.
#24
the love of my dreams by weezer! their so underground, i havnt met anyone else who knows them ✨
