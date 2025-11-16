Never Work With Kids Or Animals: My 10 Pics That Prove How Wrong This Concept Is

Every year I photograph in the stunning beautiful lavender fields called Bridestowe Estate in Tasmania, Australia.

There is only a 3-week window of opportunity to capture the amazing color purple that only happens once per year before it starts to fade and harvesting starts.

I am a pet/family photographer and for me, these 3 weeks are one of the highlights of the year, it brings me so much happiness to capture these moments.

What’s that saying, never work with kids or animals? Bonkers to that!

Try it, you will laugh, you will cry (by laughing so hard) you will run around like a big kid yourself, you will get puppy cuddles and slobbery horse kisses and best of all, you will get a whole lot of unconditional love!

More info: furbabiesandfriendsphotography.com | Instagram | Facebook

#1 Rebels With A Cause

#2 She Loves Me

#3 Sing Me A Song

#4 Inside Joke

#5 Best Friends

#6 Just The Two Of Us

#7 Tell Me A Story

#8 You Got A Friend In Me

#9 Making Music

#10 Apple Anyone

