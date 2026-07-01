Woman Skips Best Friend’s Wedding, Says It’s Because She Wanted A Honeymoon, The Real Reason Is Much Worse

Making sure wedding guests feel well taken care of is something that every bride and groom has to take into consideration. But there is even more pressure on couples who choose to have a destination wedding in another country.
So when one bride went out of her way to ensure that her friends’ flights and hotel rooms were covered, she was certain that they would do their part and attend the wedding. And when one friend didn’t, the bride decided that she was entitled to reimbursement. Below, you’ll find the full story that she detailed on Reddit, as well as some of the replies invested readers shared.
This bride was happy to pay for her friends’ flights and accommodation at her destination wedding
Image credits: JuiceFlair / Envato (not the actual photo)
But when one friend skipped the wedding, the bride decided that she should have to pay for her own vacation
Later, the bride provided more details about the situation
Readers were appalled by the friend’s behavior, and the majority took the bride’s side
Later, the bride shared an update on her situation
Then, the bride revealed how her former friend responded
Image credits: dvatri / Envato (not the actual photo)
Finally, the bride shared a juicy update on what her friend had been doing in Bali
Image credits: nansanh / Envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: haveseen / Envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: sweetandsourcum
Readers were amused by the story and happy to hear that the bride got justice
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