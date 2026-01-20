David Beckham Breaks Silence On Son Brooklyn’s Scathing Accusations On Live TV

David Beckham has spoken publicly for the first time since his eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, wrote a scathing six-page Instagram statement on January 19, accusing his parents of manipulation and prioritizing their brand above everything and everyone.
The 50-year-old former footballer addressed the controversy while appearing live on CNBC’s financial program Squawk Box, where he was ostensibly present to discuss Bank of America’s global sports initiative Sports with Us.
The football star and his wife, Victoria Beckham, were framed by their son as figures willing to use their power and influence to spread false narratives in the media in order to hurt others and protect their image.
The statement cast a shadow over David’s role as an ambassador for the initiative.
David Beckham has spoken publicly for the first time with a statement that referenced his children’s “mistakes”
Image credits: Michael Pimentel/Getty Images
While Beckham did not reference his son directly, his comments about social media, parenting, and public platforms landed just hours after Brooklyn said his parents were using those same tools in disingenuous ways.
“I have always spoken about social media and the power of social media,” David said.
“For the good and for the bad. What kids can access these days, it can be dangerous. But what I have found personally, especially with my kids as well, is to use it for the right reasons.”
Image credits: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images
Beckham framed social media as a force for education and charity, pointing to his long-standing work with UNICEF.
“I’ve been able to use my platform for my following, for UNICEF. And it has been the biggest tool to make people aware of what’s going on around the world for children,” he said.
“And I have tried to do the same with my children, to educate them.”
Image credits: CNBC Television
He continued by emphasizing parental restraint and forgiveness, delivering a statement many believed to have been directed specifically at Brooklyn.
“They make mistakes, but children are allowed to make mistakes. That is how they learn. That is what I try to teach my kids, you sometimes have to let them make those mistakes as well.”
Those comments stood in stark contrast to Brooklyn’s portrayal of his upbringing, which he described as shaped by press management and relentless image control.
Brooklyn said his parents used their power to divulge “countless lies” in the media and protect their image
Image credits: CNBC Television
In his statement, Brooklyn said he had remained silent for years while his parents and their team “continued to go to the press,” leaving him no choice but to respond publicly.
“I do not want to reconcile with my family. I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life,” he wrote.
Brooklyn accused his parents of “controlling narratives in the press” throughout his life, describing “performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships” as a defining feature of the Beckham household.
He alleged that his parents repeatedly placed “countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade,” adding, “I believe the truth always comes out.”
Image credits: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
The 26-year-old budding chef said the conflict escalated during the planning of his 2022 wedding to actress Nicola Peltz.
He claimed Nicola had been “consistently disrespected” by his family and accused them of attempting to bribe him into signing away the rights to his own name just weeks before the ceremony.
He said the move would have affected not only himself but his wife and future children.
“My parents were adamant on me signing before my wedding date because then the terms of the deal would be initiated,” Brooklyn wrote. “My holdout affected the payday, and they have never treated me the same since.”
Victoria Beckham was accused of purposely trying to ruin Brooklyn’s marriage to Nicola Peltz
Image credits: davidbeckham/Instagram
Among the most explosive allegations were those directed at his mother, Victoria Beckham.
Brooklyn claimed she canceled making Nicola’s wedding dress at the last moment, called him “evil” during seating disputes, invited women from his past into their lives to cause discomfort, and ultimately hijacked his wedding reception.
“My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife,” he wrote.
“In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead.
She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.”
Image credits: victoriabeckham/Instagram
Brooklyn also alleged that members of his family told him the night before the wedding that Nicola was “not blood” and “not family,” and that even his brothers were deployed to attack him on social media before ultimately blocking him.
He went on to accuse his parents of valuing publicity and endorsements above genuine family relationships.
“Brand Beckham comes first,” he wrote. “Family ‘love’ is decided by how much you post on social media, or how quickly you drop everything to show up and pose for a family photo opp, even if it’s at the expense of our professional obligations.”
The statement has interfered with David Beckham’s schedule, as the press continues looking for answers
Image credits: davidbeckham/Instagram
Brooklyn’s statement has followed David Beckham since it was published, trailing him from studio appearances to international business forums, with reporters and onlookers pressing for answers at every stop.
Just hours earlier, David had taken part in a podcast interview on Radio Davos at the World Economic Forum, appearing on an episode titled Re-thinking with science author Adam Grant.
Later, he posed for photographs at the forum in Davos, Switzerland, but the family crisis cut directly into his professional schedule.
A Sky News Business Correspondent asked him whether he had a message for Brooklyn and whether he was disappointed that private family matters were being aired publicly.
Beckham did not answer. He smiled briefly, continued walking, and made a beeline for the exit.
“Damage control.” Viewers argued about the meaning of David’s words
