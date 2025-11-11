30 Adorable Baby Beavers To Celebrate International Beaver Day

by

Today, April 7th is International Beaver Day. Although not endangered, this small animal plays an important role in maintaining local ecosystems. Sometimes referred to as nature’s engineers, the benefits of having local beavers are many: their ponds “increase stream flows in seasonally dry streams by storing run-off in the rainy season,” the cute beaver workers help waterfowl “by creating increased areas of water,” and they even help to restore streams! In fact, 600 beavers put to work by the US government in the 1930s to stop soil erosion by streams in Oregon were so effective, that it was estimated each of the adorable animals completed work worth $300!

“beaver dams restore wetlands, those ‘rainforests of the North,’ rated as the land’s best life support system,” explains BWW. “Learning to coexist with beaver wetlands ensures that we continue to enjoy essential natural services, such as water cleansing. Nature’s engineers can help combat climate change too. That’s because beaver dams and wetlands hold water on the land, which decreases damage from both droughts and major floods–extreme weather events that are increasing with climate change. Plus, the lush plant life of marshy beaver wetlands absorbs much carbon dioxide, and draining these sites results in the release of carbon dioxide, the major greenhouse gas”.

To celebrate International Beaver Day, Bored Panda has collected the cutest pictures of baby beavers around. Which baby animal is the one for you? Vote, or submit your own beaver babies below!

More info: beaversww.org | Wikipedia

#1 This Is An Orphan Rescue Baby Beaver Who Had Lost Its Mommy

30 Adorable Baby Beavers To Celebrate International Beaver Day

Image source: William Rainey

#2 Baby Beaver

30 Adorable Baby Beavers To Celebrate International Beaver Day

Image source: Partageons

#3 Cute Baby Beaver

30 Adorable Baby Beavers To Celebrate International Beaver Day

#4 Three Beavers Chilling By The Water

30 Adorable Baby Beavers To Celebrate International Beaver Day

Image source: bconngemini2

#5 Meet 3 Adorable Baby Beavers

30 Adorable Baby Beavers To Celebrate International Beaver Day

Image source: abcnews.go.com

#6 Smiling Baby Beaver

30 Adorable Baby Beavers To Celebrate International Beaver Day

Image source: blacksabbathrules

#7 Baby Beaver Christian

30 Adorable Baby Beavers To Celebrate International Beaver Day

Image source: zapeda

#8 So This Happened Today

30 Adorable Baby Beavers To Celebrate International Beaver Day

Image source: adorty03

#9 Baby Beaver

30 Adorable Baby Beavers To Celebrate International Beaver Day

Image source: enwhitee

#10 Baby Beaver Bathing

30 Adorable Baby Beavers To Celebrate International Beaver Day

Image source: trishp213

#11 Three-Month-Old Beaver Momo

30 Adorable Baby Beavers To Celebrate International Beaver Day

Image source: Axel Heimken

#12 So This Is What A Baby Beaver Looks Like

30 Adorable Baby Beavers To Celebrate International Beaver Day

Image source: reddit.com

#13 Baby Beaver Buddies

30 Adorable Baby Beavers To Celebrate International Beaver Day

Image source: Little_Things

#14 Baby Beaver Looking Snuggle-Able

30 Adorable Baby Beavers To Celebrate International Beaver Day

Image source: Ihadacow

#15 My Uncle Rescued This Baby Beaver

30 Adorable Baby Beavers To Celebrate International Beaver Day

Image source: kerriechamberlain

#16 Meet Baby Buttons

30 Adorable Baby Beavers To Celebrate International Beaver Day

Image source: Coast & Canyon Wildlife Rehabilitation

#17 Cute Baby Beaver

30 Adorable Baby Beavers To Celebrate International Beaver Day

#18 Justin The Baby Beaver

30 Adorable Baby Beavers To Celebrate International Beaver Day

Image source: Veronica

#19 One Of The Newborn Kits

30 Adorable Baby Beavers To Celebrate International Beaver Day

Image source: bbc.co.uk

#20 Mother And Baby Beavers

30 Adorable Baby Beavers To Celebrate International Beaver Day

Image source: Jeff Mollman

#21 Baby Beaver

30 Adorable Baby Beavers To Celebrate International Beaver Day

Image source: raepeters

#22 Baby Beaver Playing With A Plush Bunny

30 Adorable Baby Beavers To Celebrate International Beaver Day

Image source: Big Bend Wildlife Sanctuary

#23 Cute Baby Beaver

30 Adorable Baby Beavers To Celebrate International Beaver Day

Image source: trishp213

#24 Smiling Baby Beaver

30 Adorable Baby Beavers To Celebrate International Beaver Day

#25 Hi! I’m A Baby Beaver

30 Adorable Baby Beavers To Celebrate International Beaver Day

Image source: Debiandog

#26 Meet Timber

30 Adorable Baby Beavers To Celebrate International Beaver Day

Image source: Turtle Bay Exploration Park

#27 When You Thought The Aloha Safari Zoo Couldn’t Get Any Cuter

30 Adorable Baby Beavers To Celebrate International Beaver Day

Image source: madmadhren

#28 Snuggles

30 Adorable Baby Beavers To Celebrate International Beaver Day

Image source: heidisoelvberg

#29 Baby Beaver Eating Wood

30 Adorable Baby Beavers To Celebrate International Beaver Day

Image source: spindalis845

#30 Baby Beaver

30 Adorable Baby Beavers To Celebrate International Beaver Day

Image source: soggycrackers

#31 Meet Shiloh, The Newborn Baby Beaver At Zoomontana

30 Adorable Baby Beavers To Celebrate International Beaver Day

Image source: McLovin1019

