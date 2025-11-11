30 Adorable Baby Beavers To Celebrate International Beaver Day

Today, April 7th is International Beaver Day. Although not endangered, this small animal plays an important role in maintaining local ecosystems. Sometimes referred to as nature’s engineers, the benefits of having local beavers are many: their ponds “increase stream flows in seasonally dry streams by storing run-off in the rainy season,” the cute beaver workers help waterfowl “by creating increased areas of water,” and they even help to restore streams! In fact, 600 beavers put to work by the US government in the 1930s to stop soil erosion by streams in Oregon were so effective, that it was estimated each of the adorable animals completed work worth $300!
“beaver dams restore wetlands, those ‘rainforests of the North,’ rated as the land’s best life support system,” explains BWW. “Learning to coexist with beaver wetlands ensures that we continue to enjoy essential natural services, such as water cleansing. Nature’s engineers can help combat climate change too. That’s because beaver dams and wetlands hold water on the land, which decreases damage from both droughts and major floods–extreme weather events that are increasing with climate change. Plus, the lush plant life of marshy beaver wetlands absorbs much carbon dioxide, and draining these sites results in the release of carbon dioxide, the major greenhouse gas”.
To celebrate International Beaver Day, Bored Panda has collected the cutest pictures of baby beavers around. Which baby animal is the one for you? Vote, or submit your own beaver babies below!
More info: beaversww.org | Wikipedia
#1 This Is An Orphan Rescue Baby Beaver Who Had Lost Its Mommy
Image source: William Rainey
#2 Baby Beaver
Image source: Partageons
#3 Cute Baby Beaver
#4 Three Beavers Chilling By The Water
Image source: bconngemini2
#5 Meet 3 Adorable Baby Beavers
Image source: abcnews.go.com
#6 Smiling Baby Beaver
Image source: blacksabbathrules
#7 Baby Beaver Christian
Image source: zapeda
#8 So This Happened Today
Image source: adorty03
#9 Baby Beaver
Image source: enwhitee
#10 Baby Beaver Bathing
Image source: trishp213
#11 Three-Month-Old Beaver Momo
Image source: Axel Heimken
#12 So This Is What A Baby Beaver Looks Like
Image source: reddit.com
#13 Baby Beaver Buddies
Image source: Little_Things
#14 Baby Beaver Looking Snuggle-Able
Image source: Ihadacow
#15 My Uncle Rescued This Baby Beaver
Image source: kerriechamberlain
#16 Meet Baby Buttons
Image source: Coast & Canyon Wildlife Rehabilitation
#17 Cute Baby Beaver
#18 Justin The Baby Beaver
Image source: Veronica
#19 One Of The Newborn Kits
Image source: bbc.co.uk
#20 Mother And Baby Beavers
Image source: Jeff Mollman
#21 Baby Beaver
Image source: raepeters
#22 Baby Beaver Playing With A Plush Bunny
Image source: Big Bend Wildlife Sanctuary
#23 Cute Baby Beaver
Image source: trishp213
#24 Smiling Baby Beaver
#25 Hi! I’m A Baby Beaver
Image source: Debiandog
#26 Meet Timber
Image source: Turtle Bay Exploration Park
#27 When You Thought The Aloha Safari Zoo Couldn’t Get Any Cuter
Image source: madmadhren
#28 Snuggles
Image source: heidisoelvberg
#29 Baby Beaver Eating Wood
Image source: spindalis845
#30 Baby Beaver
Image source: soggycrackers
#31 Meet Shiloh, The Newborn Baby Beaver At Zoomontana
Image source: McLovin1019
Follow Us