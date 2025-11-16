“I Don’t Need Sunscreen”: 50 People Who Thought So And Ended Up Looking Like Dorks (New Pics)

Always wear sunscreen, stay hydrated, and try to avoid direct sunlight when it’s super hot outside. It’s the middle of the summer right now and one of the biggest joys for many folks is soaking up some rays and stocking up on vitamin D. Sunlight is important for our physical and mental health, but too much ultraviolet light can be harmful, painful, and… embarrassing.

To remind you to prioritize your health when it’s sunny (and to give you a hearty laugh), our team here at Bored Panda has collected some of the biggest sunburn fails from all over the net. The photos show what happens when you forget to put on sunscreen, miss a spot, or if you wear hats and clothing with cut-out shapes in the fabric.

Scroll down, upvote the pics that you found the funniest, and tell us about the worst sunburn you've ever gotten in the comments.

Just remember: stay safe; don’t be lazy, don’t be stubborn, and put on some darn sunscreen!

Dr. Andrew Carroll, the CEO/Medical Director of Atembis LLC and Family Physician, was kind enough to share his expertise with Bored Panda. He explained why it’s important to get daily sunlight, how we can tell when we’re going overboard, and how to convince someone to protect themselves from the sun’s rays. You’ll find the expert’s insights as you scroll down.

#1 My Brother Works Outdoors, And Wears The Same Hat Every Day

Image source: LivingInColor8

#2 I Bought Some New Shorts That Are Shorter Than My Other Shorts For Work. Now My Leg Looks Like Neapolitan Ice Cream

Image source: chet-

#3 Is There A Chemist Open This Evening In Abersock Or Pythelly?

Image source: SetCheshire

#4 My Dad Is Two Different People

Image source: illbeyournursetoday

#5 This Patch On My Skin Never Tans/Burns. I’ve Had It Since I Was Born

Image source: xJacon

#6 Went Out On A Boat Without Sunscreen Today And Now I Have What I Am Calling “The Bib Of Pain”

Image source: Whitefence227711

#7 Tan Lines Are Hot, Right? When You Forget To Put Sunscreen On Your Feet

Image source: BobHopeLives

#8 PSA: If You’re Using Spray Sunscreen, Rub It In

Image source: katie___ham

#9 My And My Coworkers’ Tan

Image source: Beans-n-egg

#10 I Had To Sit For Two And A Half Hours In Direct Sunlight For My Brother’s Graduation

Image source: River_Atkinson

#11 My Tan Lines Make Me Look Like I’m Wearing Necro-Pants

Image source: elite4caleb

#12 At My School This Skiing Goggles Tan Line Was A Status Symbol

Image source: TigzyWigzy

#13 Got A New Job Where I Have To Wear A Uniform And Gloves While Working Outside, Now I Look Like This

Image source: Arxtix

#14 Our Tan Lines After Cycling Across The United States

Image source: caliborntravel

#15 I Got A Temp Tattoo, Got A Sunburn, And Got This Imprint

Image source: 0zzyking

#16 I Managed To Make Almost A Perfect Straight Edged Rectangle On My Back With My Haphazard Sunscreen Application. I Am Not Accepting Hugs At This Time

Image source: bradley_viking42

#17 Working In An Outdoor Vaccine Clinic. Didn’t Think About Sunscreen… Now I Have A Mask-Shaped Sunburn, But Only On Half My Face

Image source: thatwillnotsuffice

#18 “I Don’t Need Sunscreen, I’ll Just Wear A Hat”

Image source: JAH_1315

#19 My Crocs Tan

Image source: Skintoodeep

#20 Leave It To A Ginger To Get Sunburnt Fishing Off The Bank When It’s In The High 50’s

Image source: ehunley71

#21 I Have One Small But Gross Blister On My Back And My Whole Body Aches

Image source: hiiiibaaats

#22 Fishnets Turned Me Into A Human/Snake Hybrid

Image source: Anahell

#23 Tanned A Bit Too Much While Wearing Shoes. Kids Call Them My Chimp Feet

Image source: vectorious1

#24 I Wore A Mesh Hat On A 30 Mile Hike. Feeling Like Aang Today

Image source: jurz90

#25 I Didn’t Wear My Watch To The Beach And Got A Strip Of Sunburn

Image source: friendofmany

#26 My Dad’s White Feet And Tanned Legs. He Wears The Same Shoes Everyday

Image source: G-radicus

#27 When You Forget To Put Sunscreen On Your Face But At Least Your Sunglasses Work

Image source: aandjclemmer

#28 Be Careful When Applying Spray-On Sunscreen

Image source: 3rdFloorChair29

#29 My Wife Helped Me Sunscreen My Back At Beach Day Today (Twice)

Image source: Leeroy_D

#30 Less Than An Hour In The Sun, With Factor 50 And Factor 70 All Over Me

Image source: inkwitxh

#31 I Probably Should Have Covered His Whole Back In Sunscreen And Not Just His Moles

Image source: joss_coad7054

#32 That Helmet Strap Tan Line Though

Image source: bikepsyke

#33 Got A Nice Tan

Image source: tremil89

#34 Throwback To That Time My Backwards Hat And Lack Of Sun Cream Resulted In A Hat Imprint Being Burnt Onto My Forehead

Image source: mr_g_f_a

#35 I’m A Solar Roofer, And We Are Required To Wear Gloves While We Work… It’s Only May

Image source: ItsJustGrandpa

#36 Sunscreen Is Very Effective, But I Can’t Reach The Middle Of My Back

Image source: HenningAW

#37 Ran The London Marathon A Couple Of Years Back. Think I Missed A Bit With The Sunscreen

Image source: mikeszabo20

#38 The Tan Lines On My Feet

Image source: dramignophyte

#39 I Got Sunburn Yesterday

Image source: technoviking_onigiri

#40 First Day At The Beach And My Wife Made Sure I Was Protected From Sunburn By Spraying My Back With Sunscreen. I Can’t See Back There – Did She Do A Good Job?

Image source: Kratsas

#41 Ripped Jeans Sunburn

Image source: mcbridemc23

#42 Boyfriend Only Put Sunscreen On His Tattoo While Hiking And This Really Showed How Useful Sunscreen Is Compared To Socks

Image source: wanksies

#43 Like An Idiot, I Chose To Not Wear Sunscreen

Image source: datchilidoh

#44 Attempt To Put On Sunscreen Was Made

Image source: ddaug4uf

#45 “I’m Not Gonna Be In The Pool That Long, I Won’t Need Sunscreen”

Image source: 123mitchg

#46 Leigh Left His Sunglasses On

Image source: coombears

#47 Last Summer When My Wife “Sprayed” Sunscreen All Over My Back

Image source: ryanthesmith

#48 Sunburn Socks

Image source: indysleep

#49 Very Sunburned

Image source: neonixdub

#50 Asked My Friend To Spray Sunscreen On My Back… Not The Most Even Coat

Image source: LambSauce26

