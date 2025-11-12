The Result Looks Almost Too Real

by

Australian miniaturist Joshua Smith packs an immense amount of urban detail into his miniature worlds, but his colleague Luke Towan likes creating settings that are away from civilization. “The technique I use can be applied for a slow flowing river or stream modeling a lake, modeling rapids and modeling a waterfall as well,” Smith introduces his work. “A lot of modelers will avoid adding a water scene to their model railroad layout or wargaming terrain because in the past a lot of others have had bad experiences using the various water products, however… with some careful planning and proper preparation, you should have no problems working with these products.” He has spent over 40 hours building the setting which cost him about $105. “The vehicle was the most expensive at $50 because I had to order it from Europe and pay a large postage fee.”

Patrick Penrose
