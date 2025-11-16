Hey Pandas, Whats Your Biggest Fear And Why (Closed)

by

Whats something your terrified of and why? And if you don’t have a reason just say what is called. (Ex, Achrophobia. Fear of heights is mine.)

#1

Drowning. I think it’s the worst way to die because you have to suffer for a few minutes before you die.

#2

My biggest fear is the possibility that I may have to do this all over again after I die.

#3

This’ll seem dumb but probably going under anesthesia during a surgery and being awake during it but not being able to talk or anything so I feel everything but can’t do s**t to stop it-

#4

It used to be that my social anxiety would make me die alone… but I’m getting so much better… I think I agree with the person who said drowning now

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
