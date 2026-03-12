Frankenstein: 5 Major Changes Guillermo del Toro Made To Mary Shelley’s Classic Novel

Mary Shelley’s 1818 classic sci-fi novel is a cautionary tale highlighting the importance of ethics in science, but for Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein is about the human spirit. He thinks the book is about social connection with themes of forgiveness, mutuality, and attentiveness to each other. This sentiment inspires his adaptation of Victor Frankenstein’s story. Del Toro’s interpretation of the famous gothic novel strayed from the source material to own the story, yet retained the book’s core elements to uphold its cherished legacy.
Released to rave reviews from both fans and critics, del Toro’s reimagination of Frankenstein is widely regarded as a beautiful tribute to Shelley’s iconic story. The film has picked up multiple coveted awards, including five nominations for the Golden Globes. With the American Film Institute and the National Board of Review listing Frankenstein among 2025’s top 10 films, the applause is loud for del Toro. Here are the creative liberties he took to deliver the acclaimed adaptation.
1. Claire Frankenstein Didn’t Die During Childbirth
There are two sides to every story.
Shelley and del Toro both tied Victor Frankenstein’s (Oscar Isaac) quest to create life to his mother’s death in his early life. However, while Claire Frankenstein (Mia Goth) died birthing Victor’s younger brother, William Frankenstein (Felix Kammerer), Caroline, as she’s named in the book, died of scarlet fever. And right after her death, Victor leaves for university, where he devotes himself to finding a new way to create life. Although the difference is subtle, it’s effective for del Toro’s approach to the story, especially in terms of the backstory his adaptation provided for Victor, interplaying his relationship with his father and Claire’s death with his obsession to cure death.
2. Victor Frankenstein’s Father Didn’t Mistreat Him In The Book
Only Monsters Play God.
For Shelley, Caroline’s death is the sole factor that inspired Victor’s preoccupation with creating life through science. Del Toro acknowledged that, but also pegged Victor’s obsession to his father’s abuse. Unlike Alphonse Frankenstein, who is a public servant and loving father in the book, Victor’s father in the movie is a renowned physician. Leopold Frankenstein (Charles Dance) favors his younger son and is abusive towards Victor, which ultimately sets the protagonist on a devastating quest to achieve something greater than his father’s accomplishments.
3. Elizabeth Is Victor’s And Not William’s Fiancée
Mia Goth is Elizabeth Harlander.
In Shelley’s story, the Creature born out of Victor’s strange science threatened his creator when he backed out of creating a female companion for him. He warned that his maker’s wedding night would be a day of reckoning if he failed to comply. Victor ignores his creature and marries Elizabeth, who the monstrous creature kills on the night of their wedding. Del Toro reimagines the scenario with Elizabeth (Mia Goth) as the fiancée of Victor’s younger brother, William. So, instead of the Creature (Jacob Elordi) murdering Elizabeth to get to his maker, Victory kills his brother’s bride in an attempt to stop the creature.
4. There’s No Relationship Between The Creature And Elizabeth
🍁
Del Toro’s Frankenstein explores a delightful relationship between Elizabeth and the Creature. While their quasi-romantic bond is one of the film’s heartwarming threads, the relationship isn’t from the book. In fact, the Creature and Elizabeth didn’t meet or interact until the night he murdered her. The director probably added the relationship to illustrate the book’s subtle message about understanding and listening to each other.
The Creature’s good deeds were misunderstood in the book, which ultimately compels his cynicism towards mankind. Just as he told Victor in the book: “I was benevolent and good (until) misery made me a fiend.” Del Toro aptly captured that with the relationship he crafted between the Creature and Elizabeth, showing that the monster is only a monster when treated as such.
5. Shelly’s Creature Isn’t As Benevolent As Del Toro’s
Jacob Elordi is The Creature.
In the book, the Creature is quite brutal in his quest to find a meaningful life. Upon realizing that humanity will always mistreat him, he went all out to gain his creator’s attention, beginning with the murder of Victor’s brother. After killing William and framing the family’s aide for the crime, he kills Victor’s friend, Henry Clerval, and then his bride, Elizabeth.
On the contrary, Del Toro’s Creature is unwilling to unleash violence except in self-defense. In all, Shelly’s Creature became the monster he’s treated as, while Del Toro’s is the victim of a mad scientist, resigned to a fate he couldn’t change. Check out 5 easter eggs you probably missed in Jurassic World Rebirth.
