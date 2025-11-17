6 Breath-Taking Photoshop Images That Might Inspire You By Photographer And Artist Cat Gray

I spoke with an emerging Photoshop artist who is using her creativity and talent to inspire people not to give up on their dreams. Cat Gray, a photographer and Photoshop artist, did not start utilizing her talent until she was in her 50s but says there’s no limit to your achievements if you love what you do.

More info: catgray.net

#1 Rain On Me

After a house fire and the dissolution of her 21 year marriage, Gray decided to use art and photoshop as a way of processing her trauma and expressing her resentments.

Rain On Me is a piece from her most recent collection “SHE IS”, presenting woman as an integral part of society. Nourishing a busy, grey, industrialised metropolis. A thankless job.

Image source: source

#2 Tuna

After her ordeal, Gray was given what she considered a new opportunity to push herself to do great things, but they were not without their risks and the fear of change and failure threatened to hold her back.

Tuna is representative of entanglements – new and old.
She wears her crown of seaweed, representative of a past entanglement. Familiar but ways heavy on the head. All the while, the looming shadow of the fisherman’s net awaits her

Image source: source

#3 High Flyer

Gray took a leap of faith and created incredible pieces of art, whilst keeping her poise and strength when delving into parts of her experience that were once too painful to recount.

High Flyer – a woman in a controlled descent. Surrounded by dark thoughts, whilst her head bursts with inspiration as she reaches for a distant goal.

#4 I Got The Power

After reflecting on her past prospects, Gray realised she had given an excessive amount of time and energy to helping others achieve their goals, and wanted to award herself the same kindness.

I Got The Power – another industrial landscape with a strong, resourceful woman being drained of her energy by the world around her.

Image source: source

#5 Beltane

Years passed and Gray is an established and talented photoshop artist, selling her work around the world. Still taking inspiration from her past and thriving in the everchanging art world.

Beltane- a mother of nature is nurtured and admired by the children she provides for.

Image source: source

#6 Tourist

Gray discovered her talent for the art of photoshop and digital manipulation, shortly after a series of devastating events, including the destruction of her family home during a house fire in 2015.

Image source: source

