Fox Saved From A Fur Farm Celebrates Its First Christmas Out Of Tiny Cage

This story starts off sad, but it ends just like the inspiring holiday story we all need right now. A while back, I became friends with Connor Jackson who filmed the documentary Klatki and uncovered the cruelty of fur farming in Poland, and I met with local Polish animal protectors. What I saw in that film still haunts me. But recently my Polish friends went back to a fur farm and met a young fox. And it is the heartwarming story of that little fox I want you to see.
This autumn we found a little arctic fox on a regular Polish fur farm
Locked in a dirty cage, he was alone and in pain, in the smells of excrement and rotting flesh
He was hungry and the small wire cage hurt his feet
He was just another baby fox, one of the dozens cramped in rusty cages
He was very scared of us
But when we rescued him, his life changed forever
He was in very poor health
So we gave him the medical treatment he needed
And we gave him a name: Maciek, a Polish name for a Polish fox
Maciek recovered in a safe, roomy space with one of his rescuers
He slowly adjusted to his new life
He gets delicious and nutritious snacks — he enjoys pumpkin just like us!
Maciek has a favorite toy
And now he has a friend teaching him how to play!
The fox and the hound feel safe in each other’s company
This year Maciek celebrates his very first Christmas outside a fur farm, he could not be happier!
But this is not a Christmas miracle. This happened because caring people worked hard to investigate farms and because animal friends like you support that work
Now we are close to banning fur!
Millions of nameless individuals like Maciek are still living and dying in barbaric conditions
