Swimwear Model Sparks Outrage With ‘Tone Deaf’ Posts Shortly After Bondi Beach Attack

A swimwear model and business owner is being dragged online for what many described as “tone deaf” social media posts. She shared the posts shortly after the deadly Bondi Beach attack.
The controversy, first reported by Daily Mail, erupted after the model suggested that “everyone’s time will come” after the tragedy that left 15 people dead and dozens injured.
The Bondi Beach attack took place on December 14, 2025, at 6:47 pm during a Hanukkah celebration when a father-son duo opened fire on a crowded beachfront gathering.
The model’s since-deleted Instagram stories quickly triggered backlash as several critics slammed her for minimizing the loss of life and using the adversity to draw attention to herself.
Swimwear model’s Instagram posts draw backlash after Bondi Beach attack
Known online as Raylee Cherry and the Australian face of the brand OMRAY, the model shared several stories on her Instagram shortly after the attack.
She wrote, “I am safe everyone and left the markets a while ago thank you so much for all the love and messages!”
In another story, she emphasized the mishap, stating, “May God protect us all, when your time will come it will come and that’s part of life… Trust your destiny.”
Her comments immediately struck a nerve, especially after reports revealed that there were children among the victims. After being heavily attacked on social media, Cherry doubled down later, writing, “I’ve received so many hate messages in the past 24 hours, guess what, I will keep sharing whatever I want to share if you not happy LEAVE!!!”
Addressing the victims directly, she said, “I repeat multiple lives where taken during this attack this includes europeans, latinos, jewish, muslims, christians, to me you are just a HUMAN I do not GIVE A DAMN F*** ABOUT YOUR RELIGION.”
Cherry’s comments on Bondi Hero’s ethnicity sparked more anger
Cherry’s posts drew even more scrutiny after she addressed the ethnicity of Bondi hero Ahmed al Ahmed. The 43-year-old Syrian-Australian shopkeeper and father of two saved countless lives after disarming one of the attackers.
She wrote, “I knew the HERO was a lebbo as NO AUSTRALIAN can have the ba**s to do what he did,” explaining that his appearance reminded her of her father.
“Anyway love you Ahmed,” she said.
Her remark was widely condemned as several pointed out that Ahmed al Ahmed is an Australian citizen, and her comment undermined the country’s multicultural identity.
Addressing the criticism, Cherry responded, “If you think considering every life as equal makes me extremist, maybe you are no different than the terrorists!”
Netzines call out Cherry’s posts as “tone deaf”
Social media users didn’t hold back from calling out Cherry. One commenter said, “Those people are so tone deaf, it’s not even funny.”
Another pushed back against her comments about Australians, “‘Australians wouldn’t have the b**ls’ — okay let’s not forget all the Australian heroes who HAVE stepped in. You don’t need to discredit prior heroes to give credit to current ones.”
One more netizen added, “She says we are all equal but ‘knew’ the hero was leb because he couldn’t possibly be Australian? We are a multicultural society and he has lived here for years!”
Others accused Cherry of promoting her brand in the wake of tragedy, with one claiming her posts “didn’t sit right”.
Cherry responds to Daily Mail coverage, claiming, “I have been receiving d**th threats”
After acknowledging online users’ backlash, Cherry responded to the Daily Mail article that first reported on her posts.
She wrote, “I still cannot believe this is happening and how someone can say all these atrocities about me. All this to affect my small business and hurt me… I have been receiving d**th threats, hundreds of d**th threats.”
She went on to apologize to readers and insisted that her words were taken out of context. Cherry explained, “I am French, and English is my second language. When I said ‘when your time will come it will come,’ I was talking about ME.”
Cherry claimed she was driving along Campbell Parade minutes before the attack and was expressing the shock of narrowly escaping harm.
She added, “That’s what I meant. People that genuinely know me already know this is all false.”
In another post where she highlighted Daily Mail’s article, she accused the publication of fueling hate. She added, “I’m guessing your aim was for me to die? Because that’s all I’m seeing… Yeah, you are winning.”
