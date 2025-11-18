“It’s Been Really Difficult”: Olympian Opens Up After Walmart Incident Ruined Her Career

A former Olympic athlete’s life was turned upside down after she forgot to scan a couple of items at a Walmart self-checkout machine.
Meaggan Pettipiece had accidentally failed to pay for $67 worth of groceries, which prompted authorities to arrive. After an extensive search of her person, Pettipiece was arrested for theft, possession of marijuana, and possession of a controlled substance.
Since then, she has lost her job and says that her career and reputation have been ruined.
An Olympian’s life has become a “living nightmare” after forgetting to scan a few items at Walmart
Image credits: Koonsiri/stock.adobe.com (Not the actual photo)
Pettipiece, 48, had been checking out of Walmart in Indiana on March 28, according to the National Post. The machine reportedly did not scan a few items she had meant to process, including asparagus and ham.
She had paid for the other merchandise, which was worth $167.
Walmart security called the police when they saw the items weren’t scanned, and the cops later found three disposable vapes in her bag, along with two unopened blister packs containing Zofran, an anti-nausea medication.
Pettipiece said the vapes did not contain any nicotine or THC, and the medication had belonged to an assistant coach, who had asked her to put them in her purse before a softball game.
“We both forgot about them,” she said.
Image credits: Valpo Athletics
Although charges were dropped, Pettipiece — who had represented Canada softball in the 2000 Sydney Games and was an alternate in the 2004 games — has since resigned from her job as an NCAA Division 1 softball coach. This came after a storm of headlines following her arrest.
“It is bittersweet,” the former Olympian said. “I’m happy, obviously, the charges were dismissed. The sad part is the damage it did to my career.”
She continued, “It’s been five months, a living nightmare. I lost my career, I lost my job, the life I was building and it’s been really difficult.”
Image credits: Meaggan Pettipiece
The termination of her job stops a career trajectory that originated from an All-American playing career and championship from California University of Pennsylvania. She had also previously worked for colleges in Michigan and Ohio before becoming head coach at Valparaiso.
While the charges were dropped, Pettipiece said she fears the damage “can’t be reversed”
Image credits: Porter County Jail
The former coach resigned from the Valparaiso Beacons softball team on April 1, less than a week after her arrest, but news had already reached everyone by then.
“The softball community is a tight knit group and [the news] went through like wildfire,” she said.
“You really do learn who the people are that really believe in you and trust you and are truly a friend for you.”
Court proceedings after her arrest were delayed once, with a hearing set for later this month. However, her lawyer submitted an application for dismissal shortly afterwards, which included her account of the incident, proof of her assistant’s prescription, and character reference letters.
The request was approved and the case was dropped on September 19.
Pettipiece said, “The tough thing is, how do you get out to people that you are innocent? And this damage was done for something so ridiculous.”
Most of the Internet are backing up Pettipiece, saying the getting arrested is an overreaction
Image credits: Valpo Torch
Some people have had similar situations happen to them, though the consequences were not as dire.
“It happened to me once… but I was certainly not arrested. I just didn’t see a jar of jam and didn’t scan it,” someone said. “They noticed it at the door check, and the employee took it from me.”
They continued, “This sounds like such overreach, considering the amount of theft that actually happens at Walmart and CVS and Walgreens.”
Another shared a similar sentiment, saying, “Definitely hope she will sue Walmart. The presumption should be in favor of the customer when a store installs those checkouts and customers are forced to use them!”
Through this unexpected derailment, Pettipiece’s silver lining has been going home to her family
Image credits: Valpo Athletics
While coaching at Valparaiso, the ex-Olympian had been living in Indiana while her family stayed back in Ohio. Now, she gets to spend more time with her loved ones.
“I’m happy my family’s all back together,” she said. “We sacrificed as a family for me to be there coaching and continuing my coaching career.”
Because charges were dismissed, Pettipiece is able to teach again but she may be thinking of a different path — as a softball umpire at the collegiate level, rather than coaching.
“I’m not sure of the future. For now, I’m going to stay at home and focus on my kids. I’d like to figure out which direction I’m going to go in.”
Some people on Facebook are divided about the arrest
