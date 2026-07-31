Hollywood Star Joins Adult Content Platform At 85, Explains Her Reasons

Donna Mills is throwing away the rulebook on aging in Hollywood!
The 85-year-old star, who’s been in the business for about five decades, has revealed that she’s joining a platform known for its spicy adult content.
She believes her style doesn’t have “an expiration date” and wants to spend “quality time” with her fans, giving them an unfiltered version of herself on the website.
Donna Mills is throwing away the rulebook on aging in Hollywood!
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At the age of 85, Donna Mills has launched her own OnlyF*** account, the platform known for adult content.
She said she has no qualms about being the oldest creator on the platform.
“Honey, I’ve been in this business over 50 years…I’ve seen every trend come and go,” she told Page Six. “When something new comes along that lets me talk directly to the people who’ve stuck with me since ‘Knots Landing,’ why wouldn’t I jump in?”
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It is unclear just how naughty and spicy Mills’ content will be. But she revealed that she will maintain a “direct connection” with her fans.
“My fans are going to see the real me: the good hair days, the bad hair days, and everything in between,” she added.
The star’s television career kicked off in 1966 with a supporting role on The Secret Storm.
The role of Abby Cunningham on Knots Landing thrust her into stardom
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The taste of stardom came her way when she played Abby Cunningham on Knots Landing from 1980 to 1989.
She also won a Daytime Emmy Award for outstanding special guest performer in a drama series for her role as Madeline Reeves on General Hospital.
More recently, she played roles in films such as Nope, Joy, and Origin.
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The actress said she has received “incredible support and encouragement” from her fans over the years and wants to continue maintaining her relationship with them.
“Social media has been a wonderful way to stay connected, but I’m excited to join OnlyF*** because it offers the opportunity for a more personal and direct connection,” she told Variety.
The actress sees the adult content streaming website as a platform for her to spend quality time with her longtime fans
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She believes she can use the adult content streaming platform to engage with her fans “in a more meaningful way.”
“It’s simply another platform to spend quality time with the people who’ve supported me throughout my career while staying true to who I am,” she added.
Andy Bachman, CEO of Creators INC, said Mills spoke to him about launching her page because “YOLO” (You only live once).
He said the move wasn’t about “changing” her but about giving her longtime fans access to “the personality, style and behind-the-scenes moments they already love.”
Through her account on the platform, the actress can interact with her fans without a script, a network, or anyone else’s rules
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Describing Mills as “fearless” and “ahead of her time,” Bachman said the actress is approaching the platform on her own terms and creating a space that feels personal, authentic, and true to her.
“She told me, ‘YOLO — let’s do it,’ and that perfectly captures her attitude,” he added.
Bachman acknowledged how Mills would get to captivate her audiences this time with her own playbook and won’t have to deal with “a script, a network, or anyone else’s rules.”
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Mills is aware of how unconventional and unorthodox it is for stars of her age to join such platforms.
“People keep asking me why now. Why not now? Life’s too short to sit on the sidelines. My fans have given me everything, and this is my way of letting them in a little closer,” she told Page Six.
The 85-year-old star has spoken about the “work” it takes to look good at her age. She said she works out almost every day and is frequently on the tennis court.
“I never stopped working out,” the actress said on the Really Famous podcast and believes that is what helped her avoid having any knee or hip replacement surgeries.
The longtime actress clapped back at an online hater who judged her for wearing too much makeup at her age
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She also doesn’t care one bit about people judging her for being true to herself.
Back in April, she had a fitting response to an online troll who claimed she was wearing too much makeup for her age.
With glossy pink lips and a soft smoky eye, Mills shared a video in response to the makeup comment.
“Oh, this comment. I guess I didn’t get the memo,” she said.
The video then cut to her looking like a stereotypical old woman with a crown of gray hair.
“Did you want me to look like this?” she defiantly asked.
“Sorry, not sorry. I like the way I look,” the actress said. “This is my style. And style doesn’t have an expiration date, does it?”
“I used to have a crush on her,” one fan said, while another wrote, “Her fans ain’t even alive anymore”
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