Smiling Renaissance Paintings (6 Pics)

Have you ever wondered what it would be like if people in Renaissance paintings smiled a little more? A simple smile can light up a painting.

These days, smiling for a selfie takes mere seconds, imagine having to smile and pose for hours in front of a painter to get your portrait taken. Now imagine that we could see what it would be like if the people depicted in the paintings smiled.

Image credits: bit.ly

Oh my….your sword is so big

Image credits: bit.ly

I saw what you did there….

Life is too short. Smile while you still have teeth

Image credits: bit.ly

Colgate agrees..

This one is super weird

Image credits: bit.ly

Smile or no smile, this one looks creepy…

I see your naughty hand Sir Henry Capel

Image credits: bit.ly

but she like it!!

Pope Clement X approves!

Image credits: bit.ly

And never underestimate the power of a smile.

