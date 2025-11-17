Here Are My 14 New Pics Which I Took At Abandoned Places At Night Using A Lot Of Light

by

As you may have seen already in some previous posts (part 1, part 2, part 3), I’m always on the lookout for abandoned places to photograph at night. It has been almost a decade since I started to explore decaying buildings, and along the way, I realized that I can be much more creative when it’s all dark.

Once the sun is gone, I can play with colors, lights and shadows.

Yet, being in the right location at the right time is the result of a whole process that you don’t see in the pictures.

Taking night photos indeed requires a bit of logistics. The places I’m interested in aren’t always close to Berlin, the city I’m based in. It wouldn’t make sense to travel just for one location, so I prefer to go on a road trip and explore several places, for a week or two.

The organization needs to stay very flexible, because I can’t know in advance if I will want to shoot at night somewhere or not. We know which day we will go back home but that’s all.

More info: Instagram | urbartho.com | youtube.com

#1 Signal Lugubre – I Biked 120km For This Photo

#2 Retro Radar – An Abandoned Radar

#3 La Messe – The Chapel Of A Sanatorium

#4 Dinner For Two – A Restaurant, Abandoned For 30 Years

#5 The Guardians – On Top Of A Mountain, They Watch All Night Long

#6 Conciergerie – At The Entrance Of An Abandoned Jail

#7 Inside The Leviathan – Shaky Metal Stairways Going Deeper And Deeper

#8 Antre – The Machine Room Of A Bunker

#9 A Small Cave

#10 Reception – A Beautifull Abandoned Castle In France

#11 La Salle Du Fond – A Tree Is Growing In This Room, In A Sanatorium

#12 La Machine Qui Ronfle – In A Bunker

#13 Winter Operation – In An Abandoned Soviet Base

#14 Deeper – In A Bunker

Patrick Penrose
