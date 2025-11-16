Hey Pandas, What Is Your Fav Ice Cream Flavor ?

by

Mention the shop/brand too

#1

Mint chocolate-chip from Baskin Robbins, wierd but yum yum yum :)

#2

Coffee! As a kid we so rarely got ice cream – usually on the rare occasion we had finished all possible hay work and there was no more we should/could be doing. Anyway, I was such a ‘I want to grow up just like my father’ kid that whatever he did was what I would also do. Well, he chose butter pecan, so I chose butter pecan. I did not line butter pecan! I would much rather have had chocolate like the rest of the kids in my family! Only as I got older did I realize how I wasted perfectly wonderful chocolate opportunities! Now that I know about coffee, I choose that over chocolate / and I NEVER choose butter pecan! (Sorry about all the !!!!, but I feel very strongly about this subject!)

#3

any ice-cream flavor from haagen dazs :)

#4

Baskin Robbins- 1 scoop Rocky Road and 1 scoop Peanut butter and chocolate- my ultimate favorite

#5

Definitely Ben & Jerry’s Phish-Food!

#6

Butter brickle used to be a pretty common flavor, but recently I’ve only been able to find it at Braum’s. And they make it so well! I don’t know why this disappeared as a standard across the brands.

#7

My absolute favorite come from a little dairy in Hagerstown, Maryland called “Superior Dairy. Their Black Raspberry is part of each trip back to my hometown. If you like fruity ice creams, I defy you to find anything better.

#8

Turron icecream (spanish nougat). Ironically I am not a big fan of real turron.

#9

Mint choc chip but i have a milk allergy so I haven’t had it since iwas little 🥲 hopefully i’ll find some thats dairy free one day

#10

Just chocolate. I don’t want to have to chew my ice cream. For some reason, that makes me really irritated. I just really don’t like crunchy ice cream. I just like soft, slightly melted chocolate ice cream. My husband prefers vanilla or chocolate chips and mint. Yummy, chocolate toothpaste flavor! Lol!

#11

Cookies and cream, magnum ice cream. Although I haven’t had it in a long time! 🍦

