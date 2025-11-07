84 Frozen Frames That Tell You Everything Without Showing The Aftermath

People who are into sports know that everything can change in the blink of an eye. But unpredictability is a frequent guest in many other areas of life, too. The subreddits r/SecondsBeforeDisaster and r/MomentsBeforeDisaster have plenty of examples to prove it. These two online communities are full of pictures capturing that eerie point separating then and now, in situations that range from lighthearted interactions with animals to serious matters, such as ignoring safety regulations at work or even the start of a war. Scrolling through them feels like balancing on a doorstep between a warm, cozy home and a severe snowstorm.
#1 Years Of Therapy To Fix This Damage
#2 What Was His Master Plan Here?
#3 01 Missed Call. IED That Was Defused Before The Detonation Call Was Received
#4 Oh My God
#5 Quack
#6 Footbridge Family Portrait
#7 Jerk
#8 Yo Check Out This Little Guy I Found! Isn’t He So Cute!!!! 🥰
#9 Woman Taking Selfie Gets Too Close To Bison At Yellowstone
#10 You Know How This Ends
#11 That Very Friend At Your Wedding
#12 Where Did You Say You Are?
#13 That’s A Rip
#14 I Discovered Why You Shouldn’t Wear A Full Circle Septum Ring When Around Cats
#15 Direct By Robert E Weide
#16 Static Electricity Before Lightning Strikes
#17 Seconds Before Disaster
#18 A Picture Of Joseph Goebbels Accidentally Capturing The Moment He Found Out His Photographer Was Jewish
#19 Photo Taken Before Livestream Of Ukraine Border Was Taken Down. This Is The First Image Of Russian Invasion
#20 The Guy That Mows My Lawn Sends Me Snake Pics When He Finds Them So I Can ID For Him. He Sends Me This Today
#21 I Don’t Think That’s A Pet, You Shouldn’t Invite It Into Your Car
#22 Well, Dang
#23 We All Know What Happens Next At Your Local IKEA
#24 Earthly Pleasures
#25 Watch Your Step
#26 Photo Taken During Disaster
#27 A World Of Hurt
#28 Found This Gem Looking Through Old Baby Pictures
#29 Ooooof
#30 I See A Lot Of Damage
#31 A Great White Ready To Chomp On An Unwary Seal
#32 Whups
#33 Man Dives Headfirst Into Shallow Waters
#34 💥
#35 Cat + Pigeon = ☠️
#36 What Could Possibly Go Wrong?
#37 Poor Mouse Got Encircled By 5 Cats
#38 There Is No Return
#39 It’s That Time Of Year Again!
#40 The Council Will Decide Your Fate
#41 Was It Worth It?
#42 My Friend Just Sent Me This
#43 Gg
#44 Dopped My Phone 💀
#45 There’s Going To Be A Lot Of Swearing While Cleaning Up Spilled Coffee And Trying To Find Lost Nuts And Bolts
#46 Oh Grandma
#47 Heartbreaking
#48 Well Dang
#49 Reallife Jenga (Minor Disaster)
#50 Soda
#51 Me Bailing Out Of A Backflip A Little Too Late
#52 If You Know, You Know
#53 For Science
#54 Was It Worth It?
#55 Oh No
#56 Me: “I Wanna Get Hammered Tonight” My Friend:
#57 Short Circuit
#58 Now It’s Free Right?
#59 This Text My Friend Got From His Girl…
#60 You Can Imagine
#61 Pull It And See What Happens
#62 Turn Around Man
#63 Don’t Know What To Put Here
#64 Oh Yeah, It’s All Going Down Now
#65 Frames Before
#66 Gender Reveal Balloons
#67 I Jokingly Told My Friend To Delete System 32 For More Space As A Joke… I Think I Broke His PC
#68 Name This
#69 I Guess She Was Thirsty
#70 I Just Saved A Cat From Being Eaten By A Fox (UK)
#71 Older Brother Smackdown
#72 We Stacked 28 Chairs
#73 Wholesome
#74 He Will Never Be Bowlin
#75 Target Acquired
#76 That’s Gonna Leave A Mark!
#77 Before It All
#78 So… We Gonna Drop This?
#79 Ono
#80 Thought This Would Fit This Sub Well (Source: @jholtillus)
#81 Everytime Am I Right
#82 My Phones Still Standing
#83 The Game-Changer
#84 Rip
