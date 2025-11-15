My Forest Animations

How to make animation in the forest.
With paper‑arts and puppets. Always carry requisite with you. It might be paper‑arts or puppets
With everyday things. You can use everyday things or even a sketchbook
With forest’s gifts. Pay attention to the time of year
With seasonal gifts. There is something unique in all seasons. Use it
With trash from the forest. In your animation, you can use even trash from the forest. I found this jar and took it with me
New ideas. After cleaning the forest will be alive and give you some ideas
Big animation. As soon as your animation sketches are ready, it’s time to shoot full animation
