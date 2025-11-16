With The Help Of AI, This Man Turned Characters Of Popular Series Into Kids (32 Pics)

by

We reached the point when artificial intelligence got so advanced we can generate all kinds of images without putting a lot of effort into it. The only thing that is needed here is ideas. And oh boy, there are so many of them, the Internet is exploding! So, today, we want to share something interesting we’ve stumbled upon. 

Reddit user Trevor Elliott, known by the nickname “Hardhead1110” came up with a very cute concept. With the help of Midjourney – an artificial intelligence program that creates images from textual descriptions – he managed to show our beloved characters in a new light. Trevor turned personages of “Harry Potter”, “Lord of the Rings” and “Star Wars” into kids making them look sweet and vulnerable. Scroll down to see the result!

More info: reddit.com

#1 Chewbacca

Image source: hardhead1110

#2 Draco Malfoy

Image source: hardhead1110

#3 Gandalf

Image source: hardhead1110

#4 Harry James Potter

Image source: hardhead1110

#5 Frodo Baggins

Image source: hardhead1110

#6 Princess Leia Organa

Image source: hardhead1110

#7 Ronald Weasley

Image source: hardhead1110

#8 Severus Snape

Image source: hardhead1110

#9 Darth Vader

Image source: hardhead1110

#10 Darth Maul

Image source: hardhead1110

#11 Luke Skywalker

Image source: hardhead1110

#12 Aragorn

Image source: hardhead1110

#13 Hermione Granger

Image source: hardhead1110

#14 Padmé Amidala

Image source: hardhead1110

#15 Legolas

Image source: hardhead1110

#16 Rubeus Hagrid

Image source: hardhead1110

#17 Mace Windu

Image source: hardhead1110

#18 Han Solo

Image source: hardhead1110

#19 Anakin Skywalker

Image source: hardhead1110

#20 Gimli

Image source: hardhead1110

#21 Pippin Took

Image source: hardhead1110

#22 Rey Skywalker

Image source: hardhead1110

#23 Meriadoc Brandybuck

Image source: hardhead1110

#24 Albus Dumbledore

Image source: hardhead1110

#25 Lord Voldemort

Image source: hardhead1110

#26 Samwise Gamgee

Image source: hardhead1110

#27 Qui-Gon Jinn

Image source: hardhead1110

#28 Sheev Palpatine

Image source: hardhead1110

#29 Fn-2187 Finn

Image source: hardhead1110

#30 Obi-Wan Kenobi

Image source: hardhead1110

#31 Ahsoka Tano

Image source: hardhead1110

#32 Boromir

Image source: hardhead1110

