With The Help Of AI, This Man Turned Characters Of Popular Series Into Kids (32 Pics)

We reached the point when artificial intelligence got so advanced we can generate all kinds of images without putting a lot of effort into it. The only thing that is needed here is ideas. And oh boy, there are so many of them, the Internet is exploding! So, today, we want to share something interesting we’ve stumbled upon.
Reddit user Trevor Elliott, known by the nickname “Hardhead1110” came up with a very cute concept. With the help of Midjourney – an artificial intelligence program that creates images from textual descriptions – he managed to show our beloved characters in a new light. Trevor turned personages of “Harry Potter”, “Lord of the Rings” and “Star Wars” into kids making them look sweet and vulnerable. Scroll down to see the result!
More info: reddit.com
#1 Chewbacca
#1 Chewbacca
#2 Draco Malfoy
#2 Draco Malfoy
#3 Gandalf
#3 Gandalf
#4 Harry James Potter
#4 Harry James Potter
#5 Frodo Baggins
#5 Frodo Baggins
#6 Princess Leia Organa
#6 Princess Leia Organa
#7 Ronald Weasley
#7 Ronald Weasley
#8 Severus Snape
#8 Severus Snape
#9 Darth Vader
#9 Darth Vader
#10 Darth Maul
#10 Darth Maul
#11 Luke Skywalker
#11 Luke Skywalker
#12 Aragorn
#12 Aragorn
#13 Hermione Granger
#13 Hermione Granger
#14 Padmé Amidala
#14 Padmé Amidala
#15 Legolas
#15 Legolas
#16 Rubeus Hagrid
#16 Rubeus Hagrid
#17 Mace Windu
#17 Mace Windu
#18 Han Solo
#18 Han Solo
#19 Anakin Skywalker
#19 Anakin Skywalker
#20 Gimli
#20 Gimli
#21 Pippin Took
#21 Pippin Took
#22 Rey Skywalker
#22 Rey Skywalker
#23 Meriadoc Brandybuck
#23 Meriadoc Brandybuck
#24 Albus Dumbledore
#24 Albus Dumbledore
#25 Lord Voldemort
#25 Lord Voldemort
#26 Samwise Gamgee
#26 Samwise Gamgee
#27 Qui-Gon Jinn
#27 Qui-Gon Jinn
#28 Sheev Palpatine
#28 Sheev Palpatine
#29 Fn-2187 Finn
#29 Fn-2187 Finn
#30 Obi-Wan Kenobi
#30 Obi-Wan Kenobi
#31 Ahsoka Tano
#31 Ahsoka Tano
#32 Boromir
#32 Boromir
