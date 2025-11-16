40 Times People Spotted Food In Places It Shouldn’t Be And Just Had To Share Pics In This Online Group

by

Why oh why does it feel so good to be bad? Especially when it comes to breaking the rules our parents repeatedly taught us in our childhoods, the same mantras repeating like a faulty record player. 

Don’t walk across the road without a zebra crossing? Running laps in the middle of the road at 3 a.m. Don’t talk to strangers? Chatting up every single human being that comes into the thrift store. Don’t play with your food? Placing random food items into places that they don’t belong. 

That third one is what we’ll be looking at a lot today, as we’ve got quite the list ready for you, dear Pandarandas. All thanks to the Facebook group “Food In Places It Shouldn’t Be,” who have dedicated their precious time and effort to compiling some of the most confusing yet endearing combos we’ve ever dared to place our eyeballs onto. 

So grab onto your seats, don’t forget to vote for your favorites, and if you want more chaos once you’re done with this, then we’ve got another nice article waiting for you right here. 

#1

40 Times People Spotted Food In Places It Shouldn&#8217;t Be And Just Had To Share Pics In This Online Group

Image source: Chelsnii

#2

40 Times People Spotted Food In Places It Shouldn&#8217;t Be And Just Had To Share Pics In This Online Group

Image source: Food In Places It Shouldn’t Be

#3

40 Times People Spotted Food In Places It Shouldn&#8217;t Be And Just Had To Share Pics In This Online Group

Image source: Food In Places It Shouldn’t Be

#4

40 Times People Spotted Food In Places It Shouldn&#8217;t Be And Just Had To Share Pics In This Online Group

Image source: Food In Places It Shouldn’t Be

#5

40 Times People Spotted Food In Places It Shouldn&#8217;t Be And Just Had To Share Pics In This Online Group

Image source: Food In Places It Shouldn’t Be

#6

40 Times People Spotted Food In Places It Shouldn&#8217;t Be And Just Had To Share Pics In This Online Group

Image source: Food In Places It Shouldn’t Be

#7

40 Times People Spotted Food In Places It Shouldn&#8217;t Be And Just Had To Share Pics In This Online Group

Image source: Food In Places It Shouldn’t Be

#8

40 Times People Spotted Food In Places It Shouldn&#8217;t Be And Just Had To Share Pics In This Online Group

Image source: Food In Places It Shouldn’t Be

#9

40 Times People Spotted Food In Places It Shouldn&#8217;t Be And Just Had To Share Pics In This Online Group

Image source: Food In Places It Shouldn’t Be

#10

40 Times People Spotted Food In Places It Shouldn&#8217;t Be And Just Had To Share Pics In This Online Group

Image source: Food In Places It Shouldn’t Be

#11

40 Times People Spotted Food In Places It Shouldn&#8217;t Be And Just Had To Share Pics In This Online Group

Image source: Food In Places It Shouldn’t Be

#12

40 Times People Spotted Food In Places It Shouldn&#8217;t Be And Just Had To Share Pics In This Online Group

Image source: Food In Places It Shouldn’t Be

#13

40 Times People Spotted Food In Places It Shouldn&#8217;t Be And Just Had To Share Pics In This Online Group

Image source: Food In Places It Shouldn’t Be

#14

40 Times People Spotted Food In Places It Shouldn&#8217;t Be And Just Had To Share Pics In This Online Group

Image source: Food In Places It Shouldn’t Be

#15

40 Times People Spotted Food In Places It Shouldn&#8217;t Be And Just Had To Share Pics In This Online Group

Image source: Food In Places It Shouldn’t Be

#16

40 Times People Spotted Food In Places It Shouldn&#8217;t Be And Just Had To Share Pics In This Online Group

Image source: Food In Places It Shouldn’t Be

#17

40 Times People Spotted Food In Places It Shouldn&#8217;t Be And Just Had To Share Pics In This Online Group

Image source: Food In Places It Shouldn’t Be

#18

40 Times People Spotted Food In Places It Shouldn&#8217;t Be And Just Had To Share Pics In This Online Group

Image source: Food In Places It Shouldn’t Be

#19

40 Times People Spotted Food In Places It Shouldn&#8217;t Be And Just Had To Share Pics In This Online Group

Image source: Food In Places It Shouldn’t Be

#20

40 Times People Spotted Food In Places It Shouldn&#8217;t Be And Just Had To Share Pics In This Online Group

Image source: Food In Places It Shouldn’t Be

#21

40 Times People Spotted Food In Places It Shouldn&#8217;t Be And Just Had To Share Pics In This Online Group

Image source: Food In Places It Shouldn’t Be

#22

40 Times People Spotted Food In Places It Shouldn&#8217;t Be And Just Had To Share Pics In This Online Group

Image source: Food In Places It Shouldn’t Be

#23

40 Times People Spotted Food In Places It Shouldn&#8217;t Be And Just Had To Share Pics In This Online Group

Image source: Food In Places It Shouldn’t Be

#24

40 Times People Spotted Food In Places It Shouldn&#8217;t Be And Just Had To Share Pics In This Online Group

Image source: Food In Places It Shouldn’t Be

#25

40 Times People Spotted Food In Places It Shouldn&#8217;t Be And Just Had To Share Pics In This Online Group

Image source: Food In Places It Shouldn’t Be

#26

40 Times People Spotted Food In Places It Shouldn&#8217;t Be And Just Had To Share Pics In This Online Group

Image source: Food In Places It Shouldn’t Be

#27

40 Times People Spotted Food In Places It Shouldn&#8217;t Be And Just Had To Share Pics In This Online Group

Image source: Food In Places It Shouldn’t Be

#28

40 Times People Spotted Food In Places It Shouldn&#8217;t Be And Just Had To Share Pics In This Online Group

Image source: Food In Places It Shouldn’t Be

#29

40 Times People Spotted Food In Places It Shouldn&#8217;t Be And Just Had To Share Pics In This Online Group

Image source: Food In Places It Shouldn’t Be

#30

40 Times People Spotted Food In Places It Shouldn&#8217;t Be And Just Had To Share Pics In This Online Group

Image source: Food In Places It Shouldn’t Be

#31

40 Times People Spotted Food In Places It Shouldn&#8217;t Be And Just Had To Share Pics In This Online Group

Image source: Food In Places It Shouldn’t Be

#32

40 Times People Spotted Food In Places It Shouldn&#8217;t Be And Just Had To Share Pics In This Online Group

Image source: Food In Places It Shouldn’t Be

#33

40 Times People Spotted Food In Places It Shouldn&#8217;t Be And Just Had To Share Pics In This Online Group

Image source: Food In Places It Shouldn’t Be

#34

40 Times People Spotted Food In Places It Shouldn&#8217;t Be And Just Had To Share Pics In This Online Group

Image source: Food In Places It Shouldn’t Be

#35

40 Times People Spotted Food In Places It Shouldn&#8217;t Be And Just Had To Share Pics In This Online Group

Image source: Food In Places It Shouldn’t Be

#36

40 Times People Spotted Food In Places It Shouldn&#8217;t Be And Just Had To Share Pics In This Online Group

Image source: Food In Places It Shouldn’t Be

#37

40 Times People Spotted Food In Places It Shouldn&#8217;t Be And Just Had To Share Pics In This Online Group

Image source: Food In Places It Shouldn’t Be

#38

40 Times People Spotted Food In Places It Shouldn&#8217;t Be And Just Had To Share Pics In This Online Group

Image source: Food In Places It Shouldn’t Be

#39

40 Times People Spotted Food In Places It Shouldn&#8217;t Be And Just Had To Share Pics In This Online Group

Image source: Food In Places It Shouldn’t Be

#40

40 Times People Spotted Food In Places It Shouldn&#8217;t Be And Just Had To Share Pics In This Online Group

Image source: Food In Places It Shouldn’t Be

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Man Claims Charlie Kirk Bullied Him So ‘Relentlessly’ In High School That He Nearly Lost His Will To Live
3 min read
Sep, 12, 2025
Woman Sends Pics Of Herself Instead Of Her Car To An Insurance Guy, And Over 50k People Find It Hilarious
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Anime Saint Seiya Is Getting a Remake Thanks to Netflix
3 min read
Aug, 4, 2017
23 Funny Aussie Slang Examples That Need Translation To English
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
People Are Loving The Spirit Halloween Costume Memes, Here Are 30 Of The Funniest Ones
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
80 Funny Yet Educational Memes For Everyone In Medicine To Enjoy
3 min read
Sep, 21, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.