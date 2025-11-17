Love Speaks: The Cycle Of 12 Works

Creative duo – photographer, graphic artist Simona Tiškė (SiTiart photography) and decorator-florist Kristina Klimaitė (Blossom by Kristina) prepared a collection of photo canvases „Love speaks“ reflecting the seasons.
The cycle of 12 paintings – photo canvases decorated with dried plants (3D) and painted with graphic elements. The photo canvases are a continuation of the cycle „Flowering Tales“ created in 2022.
We have chosen the environment of the VDU Botanical Garden to create this cycle. The selected locations, plants, and characters reflect the cycle of changing nature. They convey seasonality through the aspect of wedding floristry and photography
In this cycle, we wanted to touch on the topic of weddings, to convey various feelings caused by WEDDINGS. To wrap the idea not only in a shell of sweet beauty but to bring in a real, unplayed feeling. Some photo canvases can surprise or even shock you, and push you to look deeper into yourself.
December
December, graphic elements
December , photo canvas with graphic and 3D floristic elements
November
November, picture with 3D fragment
September
September, graphic elements of canvas
3D fragment of September
August
August, photo canvas with 3D and graphic elements
August, photo canvas with 3D and graphic elements
July, photo canvas, graphic elements details
July, photo canvas with 3D floral elements
July, photo canvas, graphic details
June, based on the belief of the Balts
July, photo canvas with 3D floral elements
June, photo canvas, 3 d floristic and graphic details
June, photo canvas, 3 d floristic details
May
May, photo canvas, graphic details
May, photo canvas, 3D floristic details
May, photo canvas
April, based on the myth of Narcissus
Other angle of April month
March, Roots represent a personal journey of growth and transformation
April, photo canvas, graphic details
April, photo canvas, 3D floristic details
April, photo canvas, 3D floristic details
March, photo canvas, 3D floristic and graphic details
March, photo canvas, 3D floristic and graphic details
Another angle of the March picture
February
February, image fragment, 3D details
Picture of the month for February, 3D floristic details
A graphic fragment of the picture of the month of February
A graphic fragment of the picture of the month of February
January
January photo canvas, 3D plants details
January photo canvas, 3D floristic details
