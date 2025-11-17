Love Speaks: The Cycle Of 12 Works

by

Creative duo – photographer, graphic artist Simona Tiškė (SiTiart photography) and decorator-florist Kristina Klimaitė (Blossom by Kristina) prepared a collection of photo canvases „Love speaks“ reflecting the seasons.

The cycle of 12 paintings – photo canvases decorated with dried plants (3D) and painted with graphic elements. The photo canvases are a continuation of the cycle „Flowering Tales“ created in 2022.

We have chosen the environment of the VDU Botanical Garden to create this cycle. The selected locations, plants, and characters reflect the cycle of changing nature. They convey seasonality through the aspect of wedding floristry and photography

In this cycle, we wanted to touch on the topic of weddings, to convey various feelings caused by WEDDINGS. To wrap the idea not only in a shell of sweet beauty but to bring in a real, unplayed feeling. Some photo canvases can surprise or even shock you, and push you to look deeper into yourself.

December

December, graphic elements

December , photo canvas with graphic and 3D floristic elements

November

November, picture with 3D fragment

September

September, graphic elements of canvas

3D fragment of September

August

August, photo canvas with 3D and graphic elements

August, photo canvas with 3D and graphic elements

July, photo canvas, graphic elements details

July, photo canvas with 3D floral elements

July, photo canvas, graphic details

June, based on the belief of the Balts

July, photo canvas with 3D floral elements

June, photo canvas, 3 d floristic and graphic details

June, photo canvas, 3 d floristic details

May

May, photo canvas, graphic details

May, photo canvas, 3D floristic details

May, photo canvas

April, based on the myth of Narcissus

Other angle of April month

March, Roots represent a personal journey of growth and transformation

April, photo canvas, graphic details

April, photo canvas, 3D floristic details

April, photo canvas, 3D floristic details

March, photo canvas, 3D floristic and graphic details

March, photo canvas, 3D floristic and graphic details

Another angle of the March picture

February

February, image fragment, 3D details

Picture of the month for February, 3D floristic details

A graphic fragment of the picture of the month of February

A graphic fragment of the picture of the month of February

January

January photo canvas, 3D plants details

January photo canvas, 3D floristic details

Patrick Penrose
