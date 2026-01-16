Sophie Turner’s Ripped Lara Croft Transformation For ‘Tomb Raider’ Sparks Mixed Reactions

by

Sophie Turner may be stepping into iconic action hero Lara Croft’s combat boots, but the internet isn’t fully sold yet.

After photos of the 29-year-old actress’ ripped transformation for the upcoming Tomb Raider series dropped online yesterday, January 15, excitement quickly turned into skepticism, as fans questioned whether Turner was the right fit for the legendary adventurer.

“Sophie Turner looks like bad Tomb Raider cosplay,” wrote one social media user.

The first official image of Sophie Turner as the fictional action hero Lara Croft was released yesterday, as production on the series officially began

Sophie Turner&#8217;s Ripped Lara Croft Transformation For &#8216;Tomb Raider&#8217; Sparks Mixed Reactions

Image credits: Dave Benett/Getty Images

The first look at the Game of Thrones alum in character was shared to announce that the 2026 Prime Video series Tomb Raider has entered active production this month.

For those unfamiliar, Lara Croft is a fictional British archaeologist, treasure hunter, and adventurer known for exploring dangerous ancient ruins and recovering mythical artifacts.

She travels the world in search of “lost” civilizations and legendary relics believed to be myths, such as the Scion of Atlantis and the Dagger of Xian.

Sophie Turner&#8217;s Ripped Lara Croft Transformation For &#8216;Tomb Raider&#8217; Sparks Mixed Reactions

Image credits: sophiet

Sophie Turner&#8217;s Ripped Lara Croft Transformation For &#8216;Tomb Raider&#8217; Sparks Mixed Reactions

Image credits: Memesandcards

Her signature exploits include navigating tombs rigged with lethal traps and solving complex environmental puzzles.

Created and written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the new adaptation stars Sophie Turner alongside notable names such as Sigourney Weaver and Jason Isaacs.

Sophie Turner&#8217;s Ripped Lara Croft Transformation For &#8216;Tomb Raider&#8217; Sparks Mixed Reactions

Image credits: sophiet

It has also been reported that since production kicked off, the project has been shrouded in extreme secrecy, with facial recognition technology allegedly being used for cast members to even access their scripts.

Amid this, Prime Video released an official image of Sophie photographed as the iconic character by photographer Jay Maidment across its social media platforms.

The Game of Thrones alum’s casting was slammed online, with comments like, “Lara Croft of Winterfell,” while others insisted that “Angelina [Jolie] was best”

Sophie Turner&#8217;s Ripped Lara Croft Transformation For &#8216;Tomb Raider&#8217; Sparks Mixed Reactions
Sophie Turner&#8217;s Ripped Lara Croft Transformation For &#8216;Tomb Raider&#8217; Sparks Mixed Reactions

The image featured Turner in a green tank top, brown shorts, and “steampunky” red-tinted sunglasses, a look designed to evoke the classic 1990s PlayStation-era Lara Croft.

The actress also shared the image on her personal social media pages, captioning it, “#TombRaider #WardrobeTest.”

As the images circulated widely online, the casting of the Do Revenge star sparked significant debate.

Sophie Turner&#8217;s Ripped Lara Croft Transformation For &#8216;Tomb Raider&#8217; Sparks Mixed Reactions

Image credits: Crystal Dynamics

Many critics took issue with her appearance and acting history, comparing the first official photos to a “cheap Halloween costume” and even dubbing her “Temu Raider.”

One critic bluntly wrote, “I’m still in disbelief this is actually happening. I thought it would get stuck in development hell and never see the light of the day.”

Sophie Turner&#8217;s Ripped Lara Croft Transformation For &#8216;Tomb Raider&#8217; Sparks Mixed Reactions

Image credits: MinEffortLive

“An atrocity. 0% interest. That’s not our Lara,” wrote another, while a third added, “Looks like a great cosplay, although this is not Lara Croft.”

“That’s temu lara croft… I can already see it will b*mb, imagine putting someone who can’t act as Lara.”

Sophie shared her first look as the iconic British adventurer on social media, sporting Lara Croft’s signature green tank top and brown shorts

Sophie Turner&#8217;s Ripped Lara Croft Transformation For &#8216;Tomb Raider&#8217; Sparks Mixed Reactions

Image credits: Paramount Pictures

Some fans argued that Turner did not physically resemble the character, raising concerns about her skin tone, hair color, and overall physique compared to previous portrayals, most notably Angelina Jolie’s.

One person wrote, “No one doing a better job at this role than Angelina Jolie.”

Sophie Turner&#8217;s Ripped Lara Croft Transformation For &#8216;Tomb Raider&#8217; Sparks Mixed Reactions
Sophie Turner&#8217;s Ripped Lara Croft Transformation For &#8216;Tomb Raider&#8217; Sparks Mixed Reactions

Another commented, “They should get someone who looks like the original .not someone who looks completely opposite.”

A third added, “No one can match Angie’s energy… Of course we all know Angelina is the OG okay.”

The new look surfaced shortly after Sophie opened up about the intense training she underwent to channel Croft’s physicality and fitness demands.

Sophie Turner&#8217;s Ripped Lara Croft Transformation For &#8216;Tomb Raider&#8217; Sparks Mixed Reactions

Image credits: sophiet

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Julia Cunningham Show on January 7, the Joan star shared, “We’ve been doing eight hours a day, five days a week, since February last year of training, so it’s been a lot.”

“It has taken me months and months and months to get into good shape,” Turner said while detailing her rigorous training regimen for the role

Sophie Turner&#8217;s Ripped Lara Croft Transformation For &#8216;Tomb Raider&#8217; Sparks Mixed Reactions

Image credits: HBO Max

“I also realized that it’s much easier to kind of build muscle if you’ve ever worked out before in your life, which I never had, so it has taken me months and months and months to get into good shape.”

Reflecting on how the role marks a stark contrast to her time as Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones, Sophie explained, “I was the cool queen who, like, didn’t have to do that. I also just kind of was the one that got beat up, not the one doing the beating.”

Sophie Turner&#8217;s Ripped Lara Croft Transformation For &#8216;Tomb Raider&#8217; Sparks Mixed Reactions

Image credits: meekdonald

“So, it’s quite nice to learn how to throw a punch and not just take it.”

As for the Tomb Raider series, production is currently taking place on backlot stages, with some filming reportedly underway in Los Angeles.

At the time of writing, the series does not have an official premiere date, but it is currently projected for a late 2026 or early 2027 release.

“Nothing against Sophie but it will always be Angelina Jolie as Lara… No one will top Angelina. At least, unlikely in my lifetime,” reacted one netizen

Sophie Turner&#8217;s Ripped Lara Croft Transformation For &#8216;Tomb Raider&#8217; Sparks Mixed Reactions

Image credits: BunsanXBT

Sophie Turner&#8217;s Ripped Lara Croft Transformation For &#8216;Tomb Raider&#8217; Sparks Mixed Reactions

Image credits: TheGriftReport

Sophie Turner&#8217;s Ripped Lara Croft Transformation For &#8216;Tomb Raider&#8217; Sparks Mixed Reactions

Image credits: vivilinsv

Sophie Turner&#8217;s Ripped Lara Croft Transformation For &#8216;Tomb Raider&#8217; Sparks Mixed Reactions

Image credits: Fairyqueenhihi

Sophie Turner&#8217;s Ripped Lara Croft Transformation For &#8216;Tomb Raider&#8217; Sparks Mixed Reactions

Image credits: JepoBuilds

Sophie Turner&#8217;s Ripped Lara Croft Transformation For &#8216;Tomb Raider&#8217; Sparks Mixed Reactions

Image credits: LevendiPro

Sophie Turner&#8217;s Ripped Lara Croft Transformation For &#8216;Tomb Raider&#8217; Sparks Mixed Reactions

Image credits: rokajoska

Sophie Turner&#8217;s Ripped Lara Croft Transformation For &#8216;Tomb Raider&#8217; Sparks Mixed Reactions

Image credits: BrittanyXVenti

Sophie Turner&#8217;s Ripped Lara Croft Transformation For &#8216;Tomb Raider&#8217; Sparks Mixed Reactions

Image credits: YorchTorchGames

Sophie Turner&#8217;s Ripped Lara Croft Transformation For &#8216;Tomb Raider&#8217; Sparks Mixed Reactions

Image credits: MaxRovensky

Sophie Turner&#8217;s Ripped Lara Croft Transformation For &#8216;Tomb Raider&#8217; Sparks Mixed Reactions

Image credits: dropgenius

Sophie Turner&#8217;s Ripped Lara Croft Transformation For &#8216;Tomb Raider&#8217; Sparks Mixed Reactions

Image credits: Juic3God

Sophie Turner&#8217;s Ripped Lara Croft Transformation For &#8216;Tomb Raider&#8217; Sparks Mixed Reactions

Image credits: MasteroftheTDS

Sophie Turner&#8217;s Ripped Lara Croft Transformation For &#8216;Tomb Raider&#8217; Sparks Mixed Reactions

Image credits: artworkbyjb

Sophie Turner&#8217;s Ripped Lara Croft Transformation For &#8216;Tomb Raider&#8217; Sparks Mixed Reactions

Image credits: meekdonald

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, Show Me The Most Cursed Thing You Have Ever Done (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
I Create Stone Sculptures Without Any Cement Or Glue
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
People Are Sharing The Worst Halloween Costume Knock-Offs And They’re Too Funny
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Pets Do You Want And What Names Will You Give Them?
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Could There Ever be a Hot Shots! Part 3?
3 min read
Jun, 10, 2022
Ninja Zen Spinner – Cool Toy You Won’t Put Down
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025