Sophie Turner’s Ripped Lara Croft Transformation For ‘Tomb Raider’ Sparks Mixed Reactions

Sophie Turner may be stepping into iconic action hero Lara Croft’s combat boots, but the internet isn’t fully sold yet.
After photos of the 29-year-old actress’ ripped transformation for the upcoming Tomb Raider series dropped online yesterday, January 15, excitement quickly turned into skepticism, as fans questioned whether Turner was the right fit for the legendary adventurer.
“Sophie Turner looks like bad Tomb Raider cosplay,” wrote one social media user.
The first official image of Sophie Turner as the fictional action hero Lara Croft was released yesterday, as production on the series officially began
Image credits: Dave Benett/Getty Images
The first look at the Game of Thrones alum in character was shared to announce that the 2026 Prime Video series Tomb Raider has entered active production this month.
For those unfamiliar, Lara Croft is a fictional British archaeologist, treasure hunter, and adventurer known for exploring dangerous ancient ruins and recovering mythical artifacts.
She travels the world in search of “lost” civilizations and legendary relics believed to be myths, such as the Scion of Atlantis and the Dagger of Xian.
Image credits: sophiet
Image credits: Memesandcards
Her signature exploits include navigating tombs rigged with lethal traps and solving complex environmental puzzles.
Created and written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the new adaptation stars Sophie Turner alongside notable names such as Sigourney Weaver and Jason Isaacs.
Image credits: sophiet
It has also been reported that since production kicked off, the project has been shrouded in extreme secrecy, with facial recognition technology allegedly being used for cast members to even access their scripts.
Amid this, Prime Video released an official image of Sophie photographed as the iconic character by photographer Jay Maidment across its social media platforms.
The Game of Thrones alum’s casting was slammed online, with comments like, “Lara Croft of Winterfell,” while others insisted that “Angelina [Jolie] was best”
The image featured Turner in a green tank top, brown shorts, and “steampunky” red-tinted sunglasses, a look designed to evoke the classic 1990s PlayStation-era Lara Croft.
The actress also shared the image on her personal social media pages, captioning it, “#TombRaider #WardrobeTest.”
As the images circulated widely online, the casting of the Do Revenge star sparked significant debate.
Image credits: Crystal Dynamics
Many critics took issue with her appearance and acting history, comparing the first official photos to a “cheap Halloween costume” and even dubbing her “Temu Raider.”
One critic bluntly wrote, “I’m still in disbelief this is actually happening. I thought it would get stuck in development hell and never see the light of the day.”
Image credits: MinEffortLive
“An atrocity. 0% interest. That’s not our Lara,” wrote another, while a third added, “Looks like a great cosplay, although this is not Lara Croft.”
“That’s temu lara croft… I can already see it will b*mb, imagine putting someone who can’t act as Lara.”
Sophie shared her first look as the iconic British adventurer on social media, sporting Lara Croft’s signature green tank top and brown shorts
Image credits: Paramount Pictures
Some fans argued that Turner did not physically resemble the character, raising concerns about her skin tone, hair color, and overall physique compared to previous portrayals, most notably Angelina Jolie’s.
One person wrote, “No one doing a better job at this role than Angelina Jolie.”
Another commented, “They should get someone who looks like the original .not someone who looks completely opposite.”
A third added, “No one can match Angie’s energy… Of course we all know Angelina is the OG okay.”
The new look surfaced shortly after Sophie opened up about the intense training she underwent to channel Croft’s physicality and fitness demands.
Image credits: sophiet
During an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Julia Cunningham Show on January 7, the Joan star shared, “We’ve been doing eight hours a day, five days a week, since February last year of training, so it’s been a lot.”
“It has taken me months and months and months to get into good shape,” Turner said while detailing her rigorous training regimen for the role
Image credits: HBO Max
“I also realized that it’s much easier to kind of build muscle if you’ve ever worked out before in your life, which I never had, so it has taken me months and months and months to get into good shape.”
Reflecting on how the role marks a stark contrast to her time as Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones, Sophie explained, “I was the cool queen who, like, didn’t have to do that. I also just kind of was the one that got beat up, not the one doing the beating.”
Image credits: meekdonald
“So, it’s quite nice to learn how to throw a punch and not just take it.”
As for the Tomb Raider series, production is currently taking place on backlot stages, with some filming reportedly underway in Los Angeles.
At the time of writing, the series does not have an official premiere date, but it is currently projected for a late 2026 or early 2027 release.
“Nothing against Sophie but it will always be Angelina Jolie as Lara… No one will top Angelina. At least, unlikely in my lifetime,” reacted one netizen
Image credits: BunsanXBT
Image credits: TheGriftReport
Image credits: vivilinsv
Image credits: Fairyqueenhihi
Image credits: JepoBuilds
Image credits: LevendiPro
Image credits: rokajoska
Image credits: BrittanyXVenti
Image credits: YorchTorchGames
Image credits: MaxRovensky
Image credits: dropgenius
Image credits: Juic3God
Image credits: MasteroftheTDS
Image credits: artworkbyjb
Image credits: meekdonald
Follow Us