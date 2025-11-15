20-Year-Old Student From UK Makes Edible Versions Of Food Emojis (9 Examples)

Foods are both necessity and something we indulge in—from proper morning meals to snacks during lunch to an occasional bowl of popcorn during a movie night—it’s a fundamental part of our lives. Everyone understands it, which is why there are a variety of flavors, shapes, and colors, some of them designed in part to catch the eye. And with the increasing digital presence in our lives, it’s no surprise that those same foods made it into emojis (no less colorful or tasty-looking than the real thing).
Granted, the emojis vary depending on the operating system, platform, and even phone model, but largely, they are easily recognizable—a birthday cake is just as enticing, and a cup of digital coffee might smell of freshness to come. Such is their true intention, to convey the feeling without going into elaborate details. But what happens when you take something that was transferred from the real world to digital space… and then turn it around again? Well, this TikTok user wasn’t afraid of a challenge.
#1 Birthday Cake
Image source: ash_baber, emojipedia
#2 Cupcake
Image source: ash_baber, emojipedia
#3 Doughnut
Image source: ash_baber, emojipedia
#4 Bubble-Tea
Image source: ash_baber, emojipedia
#5 Custard
Image source: ash_baber, emojipedia
#6 Pancakes
Image source: ash_baber, emojipedia
#7 Dango
Image source: ash_baber, emojipedia
#8 Croissant
Image source: ash_baber, emojipedia
#9 Pretzel
Image source: ash_baber, emojipedia
