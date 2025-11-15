20-Year-Old Student From UK Makes Edible Versions Of Food Emojis (9 Examples)

by

Foods are both necessity and something we indulge in—from proper morning meals to snacks during lunch to an occasional bowl of popcorn during a movie night—it’s a fundamental part of our lives. Everyone understands it, which is why there are a variety of flavors, shapes, and colors, some of them designed in part to catch the eye. And with the increasing digital presence in our lives, it’s no surprise that those same foods made it into emojis (no less colorful or tasty-looking than the real thing).

Granted, the emojis vary depending on the operating system, platform, and even phone model, but largely, they are easily recognizable—a birthday cake is just as enticing, and a cup of digital coffee might smell of freshness to come. Such is their true intention, to convey the feeling without going into elaborate details. But what happens when you take something that was transferred from the real world to digital space… and then turn it around again? Well, this TikTok user wasn’t afraid of a challenge.

#1 Birthday Cake

20-Year-Old Student From UK Makes Edible Versions Of Food Emojis (9 Examples)

Image source: ash_baber, emojipedia

#2 Cupcake

20-Year-Old Student From UK Makes Edible Versions Of Food Emojis (9 Examples)

Image source: ash_baber, emojipedia

#3 Doughnut

20-Year-Old Student From UK Makes Edible Versions Of Food Emojis (9 Examples)

Image source: ash_baber, emojipedia

#4 Bubble-Tea

20-Year-Old Student From UK Makes Edible Versions Of Food Emojis (9 Examples)

Image source: ash_baber, emojipedia

#5 Custard

20-Year-Old Student From UK Makes Edible Versions Of Food Emojis (9 Examples)

Image source: ash_baber, emojipedia

#6 Pancakes

20-Year-Old Student From UK Makes Edible Versions Of Food Emojis (9 Examples)

Image source: ash_baber, emojipedia

#7 Dango

20-Year-Old Student From UK Makes Edible Versions Of Food Emojis (9 Examples)

Image source: ash_baber, emojipedia

#8 Croissant

20-Year-Old Student From UK Makes Edible Versions Of Food Emojis (9 Examples)

Image source: ash_baber, emojipedia

#9 Pretzel

20-Year-Old Student From UK Makes Edible Versions Of Food Emojis (9 Examples)

Image source: ash_baber, emojipedia

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
32 Darkly Hilarious Comics About A Raccoon That All Adults Will Relate To
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Mysterious Underground City’s Discovery Stuns Experts As It’s 18 Stories And 280 Feet Deep
3 min read
Aug, 9, 2025
Woman Takes Anti-Selfies Stance By ‘Dying’ At Famous Landmarks And They’re Strangely Hilarious (30 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Hap and Leonard: Watch An Exclusive Sneak Peek of SundanceTV’s New Series (In Graphic Novel Form)
3 min read
Feb, 25, 2016
Animal Planet’s Airing Kittens and Puppies for Four Days Straight
3 min read
Mar, 24, 2020
Pandas, What Was The Worst Thing That Happened To You In School? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.