Hero Coach Jumps In Front Of Bullets To Shield Students During Florida Mass Shooting

You never know, when you’ll need a hero. On Valentine’s Day, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz opened fire with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle at his former school Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. As a result, 17 people have been confirmed dead and at least 50 were injured, but there may have been more casualties if it wasn’t for coach Aaron Feis.

According to eye-witness reports, the coach, who also worked as a security guard at the school for at least eight years, threw himself in front of bullets to shield students from the gunman. A tribute was paid to Mr. Feis on Twitter after user Angelica Losada declared that he was in a “critical condition” after his heroic act. “This, ladies and gentlemen, if the face of a hero,” she wrote.

Sadly, the fate of Mr. Feis is still unknown. Conflicting reports are surfacing on the internet, announcing that the hero has either passed away or still is fighting for his life in critical condition. If you have any news about the current condition of coach Feis, email us at rokas.l@boredpanda.com.

This is Aaron Feis, a coach at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School which just had been attacked by a mass-shooter

Image credits: Aaron Feis

There may have been more casualties if it wasn’t for coach

People started sharing their own personal memories about the coach

Though some reports claim that the coach, sadly, passed away, it is still not officially confirmed

Other people that did not know him were sad for him as well

