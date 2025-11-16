I Was Hiding My Paintings For 10 Years (10 Pics)

by

I am Eleonora, an intuitive artist creating visual expressions for self/universe exploration.

For ten years I was painting and hiding those works as if they were parts of me until recently I had a feeling they are ready to come out and meet new viewers. Each human who looks at them sees and receives different ideas, memories, and feelings.

People who saw them would often ask: “what is this, what did you have in mind?”. It was not the mind, they came intuitively. And only the viewer can tell what he sees receiving the image intuitively.

They speak to my subconscious, healing in a way. A pure expression of chaotic feminine energy finding its way to be structured and balanced.

Enjoy!

#1 Flow

I Was Hiding My Paintings For 10 Years (10 Pics)

#2 Life/Alive

I Was Hiding My Paintings For 10 Years (10 Pics)

#3 Multidimensional Heart

I Was Hiding My Paintings For 10 Years (10 Pics)

#4 Show Up

I Was Hiding My Paintings For 10 Years (10 Pics)

#5 Structure

I Was Hiding My Paintings For 10 Years (10 Pics)

#6 Family

I Was Hiding My Paintings For 10 Years (10 Pics)

#7 Feel Them Turning

I Was Hiding My Paintings For 10 Years (10 Pics)

#8 Center

I Was Hiding My Paintings For 10 Years (10 Pics)

#9 Inner Eye

I Was Hiding My Paintings For 10 Years (10 Pics)

#10 Waters

I Was Hiding My Paintings For 10 Years (10 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
45 Of The Most Relatable Memes And Posts For Those Working As Servers, Waiters Or Waitresses
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
X-Files Season 11: Production Start and Robert Patrick Open to Returning
3 min read
Aug, 7, 2017
102 Examples Of Delicious And Mouthwatering American Food
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
We Chose Some Netflix Original Series For You To Binge Watch
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Bride’s Decision To Bring Her Dog To Her ‘First Look’ Photoshoot Makes The Pics Go Viral
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Mom Documents Her Baby’s Growth During His First 12 Months Using Pizza Slices With Different Toppings
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.