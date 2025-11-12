12 Gentlemen Dogs Illustrated By Dog Addicted Artist

Hi, I’m 26 years old self-taught artist from Ukraine.
I’m huge dog lover and more than often, I find inspiration from dogs. One day I decided to create a unique set of dog illustrations. I thought it would be great to make them like Gentleman characters. The main idea was using hats and accessories in different shapes. And here are the results!
I hope you enjoy it!
More info: Instagram
Bulldog
Rottweiler
Basset Hound
Boston Terrier
Boxer
Labrador Retriever
French Bulldog
Corgi
Pug
Husky
Pit Bull
German Shepherd
