12 Gentlemen Dogs Illustrated By Dog Addicted Artist

Hi, I’m 26 years old self-taught artist from Ukraine.

I’m huge dog lover and more than often, I find inspiration from dogs. One day I decided to create a unique set of dog illustrations. I thought it would be great to make them like Gentleman characters. The main idea was using hats and accessories in different shapes. And here are the results!

I hope you enjoy it!

Bulldog

Rottweiler

Basset Hound

Boston Terrier

Boxer

Labrador Retriever

French Bulldog

Corgi

Pug

Husky

Pit Bull

German Shepherd

