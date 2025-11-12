Flip Out This Pancake Day With A Tv & Movie Toss Up

To celebrate Pancake Day on 13th February, streaming service NOW TV has enlisted pancake extraordinaire, Nathan Shields to dish-up portraits inspired by TV & film personalities who star in movies and series currently available on the streaming service. In the wise words of Nathan, “life’s too short for round pancakes” and we couldn’t agree more.

Most of us spend Shrove Tuesday dishing up plain pancakes, with traditional toppings of lemon, sugar and if you’re feeling fancy, chocolate. This year it is time to throw caution to the wind and give pancake portraits a go.

For some foodspiration, check out some of Nathan’s flipping amazing imitations. Each pancake portrait has been inspired by the vast range of content available to stream on NOW TV with a contract free Entertainment Pass or Sky Cinema Pass.

Can you recognise these famous pancake faces?

Why not try your hand at recreating your favourite TV & film personalities in pancake form and tag @NOWTV #TVTossUp

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
