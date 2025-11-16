Hey Pandas, Who Is Your Crush? (Closed)

I’m crushing on lots of people at school and maybe we can all share!
My wife. Been together 17 years and I still get butterflies when I see her.
My boyfriend and I have been together for over 10 years and going strong. He is wonderful and my very favorite person in the world and he shows me he feels the same. That being said, I do occasionally get fleeting crushes. My current one is a bartender at my job. So sweet and a genuinely kind person. As it goes with my fleeting crushes, it won’t last long and I definitely will not be pursuing it! Nothing wrong with a little fantasy, and my boyfriend doesn’t mind either. We’re secure with our feelings for each other.
I can’t share Much cause I have a friend who is on board panda but…. I’ve known him like my whole life. I don’t know if I still like him…. It’s at a awkward point rn
My real crush is my wife. After nine years I’m still so excited every time she walks in the door! My harmless celebrity crushes are Olivia Colman and Michelle Yeoh. Hers is Jemaine Clement. We’re old. I think we’re both a little in love with Margot Robbie.
A guy in my ELA class. He’s really nice to me when I don’t even talk to anyone. He also complements me for no reason. I hope he likes me
Harry Styles—just bc he looks like my partner and when I see him it makes me think of my partner :)
My brother and I’s best friend.
He met my brother first, then me a few years later. My friend was sick so I was going to be all alone for a week, and he decided to swoop in and sit with me the whole time. He continued to hang out with me and my friends for the entire year.
This year he is in a different school, but he still comes to my house once or twice a week.
He actually told me he liked me a year ago last week, but I originally rejected him because I had Covid and it was horrible timing.
After that I liked another guy, and somehow he remained by my side the whole time. The other guy ended up leaving me traumatized, and my crush is now one of the people I love most in the world.
My parents adore him, and he’s a great person. Somehow, he’s just different compared to past crushes. I’m not sure how or why, but I have a feeling we’ll always be close, whether it’s as friends or more.
This guy in my drama class………… that’s all I will say. Yes, I’m a theater kid 😇
My partner! We are together for 14 years and he still is my happy place!
A boy in my psychology and homeroom class. He has the cutest, softest smile and he always tried to make conversation with me. He’s amazing.
a guy in my english class. we’ve been friends forever, and im kinda getting signals from him but idk if they are signals? help meeeeeee!
My neighbor/friend but he’s straight, so I doubt he likes me back. I don’t plan on telling him anything…
My ex-best friend, someone told him I liked him and we haven’t talked since last year
I feel bad about it, but I really like my best friend…
This girl in band, I think she might like me too? But a boy in band is trying to pick her up. I will fight him. Shes bi so I hope he doesn’t get her first.
It’s someone on my soccer team and I started liking her a lot so I had to break up with my gf of 2 yrs.
Also I’m in middle school
I had a crush on this one boy last year and for a few months we had been being rather friendly with eachother,, some might say flirty. But at one point mid-year-ish my ‘friend’ went up to the boy and asked if he liked me. I was chatting when I heard it with my other friend and I went red- Redder than I knew was possible for my skin tone. The ‘friend’ then proceeded to yell across the area (it wasn’t a room of anything, outside eating area) that he didn’t like me back.
I was heartbroken and humiated. And what was worse was that that ‘friend’ then started flirting and she became his unofficial gf. She was so toxic the remainder of that year, I’m so glad she left the school this year.
Now I kinda like the boy again, but I won’t ever interact with him directly, or I do so rarely. It’s worse because a girl also has a crush on me that I kinda like back and I don’t know what the hell to do.
My best friend I’ve known since before pre k
Jonathan Frakes……but I’m pretty sure he doesn’t know I exist.
So I guess I will just have to find someone in the real world who actually lives in my town.
My boyfriend, we’ve been together about a year and he still makes me feel giddy inside
Nicholas F.
this guy in my class, tall korean & really kind yet funny!
I hope he’s not on here but it’s someone named Luciano, and he is in my math, art, AND science class. He is quirky but sadly, he is ace and I honestly don’t imagine myself dating him. Anyone got advice???
My best friend’s ex and if they know they’re gonna murder me but like they’re so cute and kind- I go into gay panic mode whenever I’m within 12 inches
One character form a Tv show and another from a musical!
