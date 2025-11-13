10 Comics By French Artist That Raise Public Awareness About The Abandonment Of Pets

by

To most of us, summer brings joy, great moments, and of course, our long awaited holidays. However, this is not the case for most pets in France as for some of them, summer means stepping out of their comfort and beginning a rough street life. Each year during the summer, around 100,000 pets suddenly become unwanted and abandoned in France. Let’s admit that this number is pretty scary taking into consideration that it’s only for the summer alone!

More info: nicolasamiard.com

The Simpsons

10 Comics By French Artist That Raise Public Awareness About The Abandonment Of Pets

Image credits: Nicolas Amiard

In fact, they are abandoned because people are unable to find a kennel, a pet-sitter, or take them along, and so they choose to abandon their pets rather than miss out on their holidays. The sad truth is that not all these pets are handed over to a shelter by their owners and that’s how they end up dumped on the streets. Some of them are even euthanized.

Asterix

10 Comics By French Artist That Raise Public Awareness About The Abandonment Of Pets

Image credits: Nicolas Amiard

Scooby-Doo

10 Comics By French Artist That Raise Public Awareness About The Abandonment Of Pets

Image credits: Nicolas Amiard

All of this happens because we live in a consumer society and a pet is often considered as an impulse buy. People simply buy a pet for their children as a Christmas present and if they become a minor obstacle in planning their holidays, they don’t hesitate to abandon them. But they sometimes forget that a pet is not a toy but a living and loving creature!

Pokemon

10 Comics By French Artist That Raise Public Awareness About The Abandonment Of Pets

Image credits: Nicolas Amiard

Up

10 Comics By French Artist That Raise Public Awareness About The Abandonment Of Pets

Image credits: Nicolas Amiard

Numerous awareness-raising operations have been put in place to open our eyes to this terrible injustice, however, one project stands out of the crowd. The project is called “Summer Adventures” and it is an amateur work by artistic director Nicolas Amiard. The idea of this project is to reflect on this urgent situation and raise public awareness of abandonment.

Snoopy

10 Comics By French Artist That Raise Public Awareness About The Abandonment Of Pets

Image credits: Nicolas Amiard

Mickey Mouse

10 Comics By French Artist That Raise Public Awareness About The Abandonment Of Pets

Image credits: Nicolas Amiard

The series depicts classic comics from our childhood: from Scooby-Doo to the Simpsons and Tintin, Asterix and Pokemon, they all show how the characters from our childhood would feel if they were left out and abandoned on summer holidays. After all, who else would touch our heart more than our childhood comics?

Boule & Bill

10 Comics By French Artist That Raise Public Awareness About The Abandonment Of Pets

Image credits: Nicolas Amiard

Tintin

10 Comics By French Artist That Raise Public Awareness About The Abandonment Of Pets

Image credits: Nicolas Amiard

Lucky Luke

10 Comics By French Artist That Raise Public Awareness About The Abandonment Of Pets

Image credits: Nicolas Amiard

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Codename: Kids Next Door
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Lost 5.04: ‘The Little Prince’ Recap
3 min read
Feb, 8, 2009
For Madmen Only: The Stories of Del Close
3 min read
Jun, 30, 2022
Kourtney Kardashian Launches Lollipops For Women’s Private Parts, Sparks Hilarious Reactions
3 min read
Oct, 28, 2025
Girl Challenges Herself To Draw A Self-Portrait In 50 Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
14 Differences Between Tourists And Travellers
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.