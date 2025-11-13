10 Comics By French Artist That Raise Public Awareness About The Abandonment Of Pets

To most of us, summer brings joy, great moments, and of course, our long awaited holidays. However, this is not the case for most pets in France as for some of them, summer means stepping out of their comfort and beginning a rough street life. Each year during the summer, around 100,000 pets suddenly become unwanted and abandoned in France. Let’s admit that this number is pretty scary taking into consideration that it’s only for the summer alone!
More info: nicolasamiard.com
The Simpsons
Image credits: Nicolas Amiard
In fact, they are abandoned because people are unable to find a kennel, a pet-sitter, or take them along, and so they choose to abandon their pets rather than miss out on their holidays. The sad truth is that not all these pets are handed over to a shelter by their owners and that’s how they end up dumped on the streets. Some of them are even euthanized.
Asterix
Image credits: Nicolas Amiard
Scooby-Doo
Image credits: Nicolas Amiard
All of this happens because we live in a consumer society and a pet is often considered as an impulse buy. People simply buy a pet for their children as a Christmas present and if they become a minor obstacle in planning their holidays, they don’t hesitate to abandon them. But they sometimes forget that a pet is not a toy but a living and loving creature!
Pokemon
Image credits: Nicolas Amiard
Up
Image credits: Nicolas Amiard
Numerous awareness-raising operations have been put in place to open our eyes to this terrible injustice, however, one project stands out of the crowd. The project is called “Summer Adventures” and it is an amateur work by artistic director Nicolas Amiard. The idea of this project is to reflect on this urgent situation and raise public awareness of abandonment.
Snoopy
Image credits: Nicolas Amiard
Mickey Mouse
Image credits: Nicolas Amiard
The series depicts classic comics from our childhood: from Scooby-Doo to the Simpsons and Tintin, Asterix and Pokemon, they all show how the characters from our childhood would feel if they were left out and abandoned on summer holidays. After all, who else would touch our heart more than our childhood comics?
Boule & Bill
Image credits: Nicolas Amiard
Tintin
Image credits: Nicolas Amiard
Lucky Luke
Image credits: Nicolas Amiard
Follow Us