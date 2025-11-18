Flight Attendant Reveals Your Answer To A Simple “Hello” Determines Whether You Can Fly

After battling through the security line and running all the way to your gate, it always feels rewarding when the flight attendant gives you a warm greeting in return.
But it turns out, there is another reason why the cabin crew say “hello” when you board.
One flight attendant has shared on TikTok that, aside from being polite, the reason they greet you is to “check whether you are too drunk or sick to fly.”
It isn’t uncommon for passengers to drink or force themselves to fly when feeling unwell
The cabin crew welcoming passengers at the plane’s entrance acts as a final check to see if you could be a disruption in the air. If they deem your condition unfit to fly, it could result in delays or even a U-turn.
After all, rescheduling a flight or asking for a refund can result in unwanted complications. This is the main reason why people may go on a plane, even if they’re not feeling their best.
Industry standards also require flight attendants to check for “able-bodied” passengers (ABPs) to assist in case of an emergency.
Professionals have shared that flying while unwell can worsen your condition
Besides the obvious risk of transmitting disease to other passengers, being sick during a plane flight may exacerbate symptoms such as a sore throat and congestion.
An article by the Washington Post detailed that respiratory illnesses affect your sinuses, which are air-filled chambers. The pressure here must neutralize with that of the cabin during takeoff and landing.
But when you’re sick, these passages are blocked. This makes equalization much more difficult, and the sudden changes in air pressure when flying can lead to pain.
In serious situations, this could be detrimental to both the passenger and the rest of the people on board. A flight attendant’s job is to make sure this doesn’t happen.
Other flight attendants have shared their flying tips and hacks on social media
According to Sean Price, a part-time flight attendant, many passengers like removing their socks and shoes when they’re on the plane, including when going to the bathroom. For sanitary reasons, he advises against this.
In general, he says that “any substances you come in contact with in that lavatory are probably undesirable.”
Flight attendants will usually sanitize the area when flying, but they don’t fully clean until the plane has landed. Deep cleans are only saved for long-haul flights.
Another tip Price mentioned is to always bring non-liquid snacks and an empty water bottle, as food is not always guaranteed on the plane. Whether that be due to turbulence or a short flight time, onboarding service may not be available, so it’s always good to have a backup plan.
Users on TikTok have joked that the greetings always felt like the flight attendants were “hitting on them.”
“I always thought it was my devastatingly good looks and awesome personality. Now I’m heart-broken,” one person said.
Another shared a past experience where the cabin crew hadn’t spoken up, even though a passenger was clearly intoxicated.
They said, “Well, my husband somehow managed to get through security and on the plane black out drunk with dry throw up on him after our wedding to our honeymoon.”
Flight attendants and passengers shared their opinions on the well-being scan
