Captivating Black And White Photography From French Photographer Benoit Courti

by

French professional photographer Benoit Courti‘s black and white photography work has enjoyed a surge of popularity online as more and more people encounter his simple, elegant yet powerful images. Courti‘s photography covers a wide spectrum of subjects, but most of his beautiful photos retain a powerful intimacy with their subjects, especially his portraits. He is the consummate fine arts photographer, seeming to be equally comfortable with both black and white and color, but it is probably his black and white photos that capture our attention most. It is gritty, dark, intimate, and beautiful.

What may frustrate or motivate amateur photographers among our readers is that Courti only fully embraced professional photography in 2010. He had an interest in it since childhood but had been working as a music composer before making the switch.

Now he has a personal website where he sells the print of his cool photos. He can also be found on Facebook.

Source: Benoit Courti

Captivating Black And White Photography From French Photographer Benoit Courti
Captivating Black And White Photography From French Photographer Benoit Courti
Captivating Black And White Photography From French Photographer Benoit Courti
Captivating Black And White Photography From French Photographer Benoit Courti
Captivating Black And White Photography From French Photographer Benoit Courti
Captivating Black And White Photography From French Photographer Benoit Courti
Captivating Black And White Photography From French Photographer Benoit Courti
Captivating Black And White Photography From French Photographer Benoit Courti
Captivating Black And White Photography From French Photographer Benoit Courti
Captivating Black And White Photography From French Photographer Benoit Courti
Captivating Black And White Photography From French Photographer Benoit Courti
Captivating Black And White Photography From French Photographer Benoit Courti
Captivating Black And White Photography From French Photographer Benoit Courti
Captivating Black And White Photography From French Photographer Benoit Courti

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Gracepoint Season 1 Episode 5 Review: The Burning Boat
3 min read
Nov, 1, 2014
Why Blue Bloods Was Cancelled After 14 Seasons
3 min read
May, 10, 2024
Jaleel White and Darius McCrary Tease Family Matters Reunion With Photo
3 min read
Apr, 26, 2017
NYT Strands Hints And Answers For 02-September-2025
3 min read
Sep, 1, 2025
Sense8
Sense8 Season 1 Episode 1 Review: “Limbic Resonance”
3 min read
Jun, 11, 2015
Viral Video Gives ‘Space Jam’ The Anime Sequel Fans Deserve
3 min read
Apr, 1, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.