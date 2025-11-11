Captivating Black And White Photography From French Photographer Benoit Courti

French professional photographer Benoit Courti‘s black and white photography work has enjoyed a surge of popularity online as more and more people encounter his simple, elegant yet powerful images. Courti‘s photography covers a wide spectrum of subjects, but most of his beautiful photos retain a powerful intimacy with their subjects, especially his portraits. He is the consummate fine arts photographer, seeming to be equally comfortable with both black and white and color, but it is probably his black and white photos that capture our attention most. It is gritty, dark, intimate, and beautiful.
What may frustrate or motivate amateur photographers among our readers is that Courti only fully embraced professional photography in 2010. He had an interest in it since childhood but had been working as a music composer before making the switch.
Now he has a personal website where he sells the print of his cool photos. He can also be found on Facebook.
Source: Benoit Courti
Follow Us