45 Cool And Interesting Geography Facts And Maps That You’re Unlikely To Find In A Textbook

by

It’s crazy to think people once believed the earth was flat. One step too far and you’d be sent tumbling into the depths of the abyss of who knows what or where. Thanks to the explorers who came before us and those who put their all into studying geography, we know a lot more about the world and its workings.

Geography isn’t just about maps, countries and capitals. It’s a fascinating melting pot of facts about the planet, the hidden connections between landscapes, climates, cultures and more. And because it’s ever-changing, there’s always something new to learn. A lot of which isn’t found between the covers of a textbook.

There’s an Instagram account that shares really cool and interesting maps and facts about the earth. Geo Facts is a wall of info for anyone from the die-hard traveler to the class geek to the average Joe or Jane who just wants to brush up on their trivia ahead of the next pub quiz.

Bored Panda has put together a list of the best posts from the page for you to scroll through while you marvel at the sunrise, sunset and changing tides. Let us know your favorites by upvoting them.

#1

45 Cool And Interesting Geography Facts And Maps That You’re Unlikely To Find In A Textbook

Image source: geo_fact_

#2

45 Cool And Interesting Geography Facts And Maps That You’re Unlikely To Find In A Textbook

Image source: geo_fact_

#3

45 Cool And Interesting Geography Facts And Maps That You’re Unlikely To Find In A Textbook

Image source: geo_fact_

#4

45 Cool And Interesting Geography Facts And Maps That You’re Unlikely To Find In A Textbook

Image source: geo_fact_

#5

45 Cool And Interesting Geography Facts And Maps That You’re Unlikely To Find In A Textbook

Image source: geo_fact_

#6

45 Cool And Interesting Geography Facts And Maps That You’re Unlikely To Find In A Textbook

Image source: geo_fact_

#7

45 Cool And Interesting Geography Facts And Maps That You’re Unlikely To Find In A Textbook

Image source: geo_fact_

#8

45 Cool And Interesting Geography Facts And Maps That You’re Unlikely To Find In A Textbook

Image source: geo_fact_

#9

45 Cool And Interesting Geography Facts And Maps That You’re Unlikely To Find In A Textbook

Image source: geo_fact_

#10

45 Cool And Interesting Geography Facts And Maps That You’re Unlikely To Find In A Textbook

Image source: geo_fact_

#11

45 Cool And Interesting Geography Facts And Maps That You’re Unlikely To Find In A Textbook

Image source: geo_fact_

#12

45 Cool And Interesting Geography Facts And Maps That You’re Unlikely To Find In A Textbook

Image source: geo_fact_

#13

45 Cool And Interesting Geography Facts And Maps That You’re Unlikely To Find In A Textbook

Image source: geo_fact_

#14

45 Cool And Interesting Geography Facts And Maps That You’re Unlikely To Find In A Textbook

Image source: TerribleMaps

#15

45 Cool And Interesting Geography Facts And Maps That You’re Unlikely To Find In A Textbook

Image source: geo_fact_

#16

45 Cool And Interesting Geography Facts And Maps That You’re Unlikely To Find In A Textbook

Image source: geo_fact_

#17

45 Cool And Interesting Geography Facts And Maps That You’re Unlikely To Find In A Textbook

Image source: geo_fact_

#18

45 Cool And Interesting Geography Facts And Maps That You’re Unlikely To Find In A Textbook

Image source: geo_fact_

#19

45 Cool And Interesting Geography Facts And Maps That You’re Unlikely To Find In A Textbook

Image source: geo_fact_

#20

45 Cool And Interesting Geography Facts And Maps That You’re Unlikely To Find In A Textbook

Image source: geo_fact_

#21

45 Cool And Interesting Geography Facts And Maps That You’re Unlikely To Find In A Textbook

Image source: geo_fact_

#22

45 Cool And Interesting Geography Facts And Maps That You’re Unlikely To Find In A Textbook

Image source: geo_fact_

#23

45 Cool And Interesting Geography Facts And Maps That You’re Unlikely To Find In A Textbook

Image source: geo_fact_

#24

45 Cool And Interesting Geography Facts And Maps That You’re Unlikely To Find In A Textbook

Image source: geo_fact_

#25

45 Cool And Interesting Geography Facts And Maps That You’re Unlikely To Find In A Textbook

Image source: geo_fact_

#26

45 Cool And Interesting Geography Facts And Maps That You’re Unlikely To Find In A Textbook

Image source: geo_fact_

#27

45 Cool And Interesting Geography Facts And Maps That You’re Unlikely To Find In A Textbook

Image source: geo_fact_

#28

45 Cool And Interesting Geography Facts And Maps That You’re Unlikely To Find In A Textbook

Image source: geo_fact_

#29

45 Cool And Interesting Geography Facts And Maps That You’re Unlikely To Find In A Textbook

Image source: geo_fact_

#30

45 Cool And Interesting Geography Facts And Maps That You’re Unlikely To Find In A Textbook

Image source: geo_fact_

#31

45 Cool And Interesting Geography Facts And Maps That You’re Unlikely To Find In A Textbook

Image source: geo_fact_

#32

45 Cool And Interesting Geography Facts And Maps That You’re Unlikely To Find In A Textbook

Image source: geo_fact_

#33

45 Cool And Interesting Geography Facts And Maps That You’re Unlikely To Find In A Textbook

Image source: geo_fact_

#34

45 Cool And Interesting Geography Facts And Maps That You’re Unlikely To Find In A Textbook

Image source: the_transit_guy

#35

45 Cool And Interesting Geography Facts And Maps That You’re Unlikely To Find In A Textbook

Image source: geo_fact_

#36

45 Cool And Interesting Geography Facts And Maps That You’re Unlikely To Find In A Textbook

Image source: geo_fact_

#37

45 Cool And Interesting Geography Facts And Maps That You’re Unlikely To Find In A Textbook

Image source: geo_fact_

#38

45 Cool And Interesting Geography Facts And Maps That You’re Unlikely To Find In A Textbook

Image source: geo_fact_

#39

45 Cool And Interesting Geography Facts And Maps That You’re Unlikely To Find In A Textbook

Image source: geo_fact_

#40

45 Cool And Interesting Geography Facts And Maps That You’re Unlikely To Find In A Textbook

Image source: geo_fact_

#41

45 Cool And Interesting Geography Facts And Maps That You’re Unlikely To Find In A Textbook

Image source: geo_fact_

#42

45 Cool And Interesting Geography Facts And Maps That You’re Unlikely To Find In A Textbook

Image source: geo_fact_

#43

45 Cool And Interesting Geography Facts And Maps That You’re Unlikely To Find In A Textbook

Image source: geo_fact_

#44

45 Cool And Interesting Geography Facts And Maps That You’re Unlikely To Find In A Textbook

Image source: geo_fact_

#45

45 Cool And Interesting Geography Facts And Maps That You’re Unlikely To Find In A Textbook

Image source: geo_fact_

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
10 Couples From The 90 Day Fiance Franchise Who Became Parents
3 min read
Sep, 30, 2021
The Top Five Foodies on TV Right Now
3 min read
Aug, 4, 2017
Khloe Kardashian is Producing a TV Series About Killer Sisters
3 min read
Apr, 15, 2018
Westworld Season 3 is a Ways Away but Here’s What we Know about It
3 min read
Apr, 22, 2019
10 Times Movie Stars Were Actually Doing The Deed While Filming Love-Making Scenes
3 min read
Aug, 14, 2025
Video Showcasing Some of the Best Cosplay at Fan Expo Dallas 2018
3 min read
Apr, 16, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.