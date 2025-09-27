Woman Denies SIL’s Service Dog At Wedding To Protect Sister’s Health, Faces Family Uproar

Service dogs are not just pets (no matter how adorable they may be). They’re specially trained to perform vital tasks for people with disabilities and often provide life-saving support. Because of this, they’re generally allowed in public spaces, even places where regular pets aren’t.
But one Redditor is refusing to let her sister-in-law bring her service dog to her wedding. It’s not because she dislikes animals, but because her maid of honor—who also happens to be her sister—is severely allergic to dogs. She wants her by her side on her big day without risking her health.
The decision has already caused friction, with accusations of ableism and upset relatives weighing in. So now she’s left wondering: is she really the one in the wrong here?
The woman is refusing to let her sister-in-law bring her service dog to the wedding because her own sister is allergic
But the request isn’t going over well with the family
What causes a dog allergy?
We often call dogs “man’s best friend,” and for good reason. Whether they’re beloved pets or trained service animals, dogs are loyal, loving, and make wonderful companions.
It’s no surprise, then, that they’re so popular. In fact, around 45% of American households own a dog.
But for people with dog allergies, this popularity can make daily life difficult. With so many dogs around, pet dander ends up almost everywhere, even in places where a dog has never set foot. According to the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, detectable levels of pet dander can be found in every home in the U.S.
For some, dog allergies are mild and manageable with medication. But for others, like the author’s sister, the reactions can be more serious. Typical symptoms include coughing and wheezing, red or itchy eyes, a runny or congested nose, and frequent sneezing.
Some people also experience skin reactions, such as rashes where a dog licks them, or even hives on the face or chest. Those with asthma are at greater risk, as exposure to pet allergens can trigger severe breathing problems. In rare cases, dog allergies may even cause anaphylaxis.
How exactly do allergies work, then? According to the Mayo Clinic, allergies happen when your immune system overreacts to a harmless substance.
Your immune system produces antibodies to protect you from bacteria and viruses. But in people with allergies, the body mistakenly creates antibodies against things that aren’t actually dangerous—like pollen or dust. When exposed to the allergen, the immune system kicks into defense mode, producing symptoms like sneezing and watery eyes as it tries to fight off the perceived threat.
When it comes to dog allergies, many assume it’s the fur that causes the problem. But that’s not quite true.
Most allergic reactions are triggered by dander—tiny flakes of dead skin—as well as proteins found in dog saliva and urine. This means that any dog, regardless of coat length or shedding, can potentially cause an allergic reaction.
That’s why the idea of “hypoallergenic” breeds can be misleading. While some breeds shed less and therefore spread less dander, there’s no such thing as a completely hypoallergenic dog.
The only way to know if a specific breed will trigger your allergies is through direct exposure. For anyone considering adopting a dog despite having allergies, it’s best to spend time around the breed first to see how your body reacts.
The author later shared more details in the comments, and readers acknowledged how tricky the situation was
Some felt that neither side was really at fault
While others thought the author was right to make her sister the priority
