50 Of The Coolest Film Props That Still Live In People’s Minds “Rent-Free”

by

Most of us who had a good childhood remember it fondly. Who wouldn’t want to go back to the days when all you did was play outside and didn’t have a care in the world? That’s where childhood nostalgia bias comes from. We remember some things as incredible simply because we saw or experienced them when we were kids.

Recently, one X account shared some props from movies they couldn’t stop thinking about even well into adulthood, and the post went viral. This prompted other users to share their favorite things from the movies they saw as children as well. Do you have a favorite prop featured in your childhood movie that wasn’t mentioned below? Let us know in the comments!

#1

50 Of The Coolest Film Props That Still Live In People’s Minds “Rent-Free”

Image source: notgwendalupe

#2

50 Of The Coolest Film Props That Still Live In People’s Minds “Rent-Free”

Image source: Nora_TheGreat1

#3

50 Of The Coolest Film Props That Still Live In People’s Minds “Rent-Free”

Image source: everydayschizo

#4

50 Of The Coolest Film Props That Still Live In People’s Minds “Rent-Free”

Image source: toddlermommn

#5

50 Of The Coolest Film Props That Still Live In People’s Minds “Rent-Free”

Image source: CloudxRaven

#6

50 Of The Coolest Film Props That Still Live In People’s Minds “Rent-Free”

Image source: notgwendalupe

#7

50 Of The Coolest Film Props That Still Live In People’s Minds “Rent-Free”

Image source: goulishawty

#8

50 Of The Coolest Film Props That Still Live In People’s Minds “Rent-Free”

Image source: haiilnaw

#9

50 Of The Coolest Film Props That Still Live In People’s Minds “Rent-Free”

Image source: rem_eddie

#10

50 Of The Coolest Film Props That Still Live In People’s Minds “Rent-Free”

Image source: chokemejesus

#11

50 Of The Coolest Film Props That Still Live In People’s Minds “Rent-Free”

Image source: notgwendalupe

#12

50 Of The Coolest Film Props That Still Live In People’s Minds “Rent-Free”

Image source: ItsSarah93

#13

50 Of The Coolest Film Props That Still Live In People’s Minds “Rent-Free”

Image source: jayne0ntwitch

#14

50 Of The Coolest Film Props That Still Live In People’s Minds “Rent-Free”

Image source: thunderxstorm07

#15

50 Of The Coolest Film Props That Still Live In People’s Minds “Rent-Free”

Image source: notgwendalupe

#16

50 Of The Coolest Film Props That Still Live In People’s Minds “Rent-Free”

Image source: carelesssbear

#17

50 Of The Coolest Film Props That Still Live In People’s Minds “Rent-Free”

Image source: thunderxstorm07

#18

50 Of The Coolest Film Props That Still Live In People’s Minds “Rent-Free”

Image source: jersey_dck

#19

50 Of The Coolest Film Props That Still Live In People’s Minds “Rent-Free”

Image source: pixelkitties

#20

50 Of The Coolest Film Props That Still Live In People’s Minds “Rent-Free”

Image source: notgwendalupe

#21

50 Of The Coolest Film Props That Still Live In People’s Minds “Rent-Free”

Image source: briii289

#22

50 Of The Coolest Film Props That Still Live In People’s Minds “Rent-Free”

Image source: MISSBUBBLINE

#23

50 Of The Coolest Film Props That Still Live In People’s Minds “Rent-Free”

Image source: annistrokera

#24

50 Of The Coolest Film Props That Still Live In People’s Minds “Rent-Free”

Image source: j_casey1010

#25

50 Of The Coolest Film Props That Still Live In People’s Minds “Rent-Free”

Image source: LDtheMan

#26

50 Of The Coolest Film Props That Still Live In People’s Minds “Rent-Free”

Image source: VitoFCalise

#27

50 Of The Coolest Film Props That Still Live In People’s Minds “Rent-Free”

Image source: rihleyz

#28

50 Of The Coolest Film Props That Still Live In People’s Minds “Rent-Free”

Image source: tentandodormi

#29

50 Of The Coolest Film Props That Still Live In People’s Minds “Rent-Free”

Image source: besresm

#30

50 Of The Coolest Film Props That Still Live In People’s Minds “Rent-Free”

Image source: MeghanBlack26

#31

50 Of The Coolest Film Props That Still Live In People’s Minds “Rent-Free”

Image source: BiancaDarko

#32

50 Of The Coolest Film Props That Still Live In People’s Minds “Rent-Free”

Image source: AlexSextasy

#33

50 Of The Coolest Film Props That Still Live In People’s Minds “Rent-Free”

Image source: mssoulstice

#34

50 Of The Coolest Film Props That Still Live In People’s Minds “Rent-Free”

Image source: thunderxstorm07

#35

50 Of The Coolest Film Props That Still Live In People’s Minds “Rent-Free”

Image source: geckocapri

#36

50 Of The Coolest Film Props That Still Live In People’s Minds “Rent-Free”

Image source: sillydumbangel

#37

50 Of The Coolest Film Props That Still Live In People’s Minds “Rent-Free”

Image source: CloudxRaven

#38

50 Of The Coolest Film Props That Still Live In People’s Minds “Rent-Free”

Image source: bigbrickmarv

#39

50 Of The Coolest Film Props That Still Live In People’s Minds “Rent-Free”

Image source: trpleshotlatte

#40

50 Of The Coolest Film Props That Still Live In People’s Minds “Rent-Free”

Image source: beauty_outcast

#41

50 Of The Coolest Film Props That Still Live In People’s Minds “Rent-Free”

Image source: notgwendalupe

#42

50 Of The Coolest Film Props That Still Live In People’s Minds “Rent-Free”

Image source: bylvchristiana

#43

50 Of The Coolest Film Props That Still Live In People’s Minds “Rent-Free”

Image source: madelinelawren

#44

50 Of The Coolest Film Props That Still Live In People’s Minds “Rent-Free”

Image source: wickedmajo

#45

50 Of The Coolest Film Props That Still Live In People’s Minds “Rent-Free”

Image source: ReggieAde

#46

50 Of The Coolest Film Props That Still Live In People’s Minds “Rent-Free”

Image source: httpsfairyself

#47

50 Of The Coolest Film Props That Still Live In People’s Minds “Rent-Free”

Image source: vancomycin87

#48

50 Of The Coolest Film Props That Still Live In People’s Minds “Rent-Free”

Image source: mars_is_str4ng3

#49

50 Of The Coolest Film Props That Still Live In People’s Minds “Rent-Free”

Image source: WillLasVegas

#50

50 Of The Coolest Film Props That Still Live In People’s Minds “Rent-Free”

Image source: GojoHearts

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Wife Asks If It Is Okay To Warn Husband That She Will Leave Him If He Becomes More Obese
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Scary Cartoon Characters You Don’t Want To Cross Paths With
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
179 Easy & Hard Harry Potter Trivia Questions for Potterverse Parties
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
The Top 20 Celebrity Chefs of All-Time
3 min read
Jun, 27, 2018
Arrow Season 8
An Arrow Spinoff May Be in the Works: Not Official Yet
3 min read
Feb, 22, 2020
Supernatural Sam and Dean
Supernatural: Five Reasons Why Dean is Better Than Sam
3 min read
Jul, 9, 2019
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.