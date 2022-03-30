Five Movies To Watch When You’re Done With “Measure Of Revenge”

Measure of Revenge may not have earned acclaim from critics, who almost universally panned the film, but fans of Bella Thorne definitely enjoyed the thriller film. The movie is directed by Peyfa (yes, it looks like they only go by the name of Peyfa), and not much is known about the director, except for the fact that Measure of Revenge is their directorial debut, according to IMDb. It’s quite impressive for the newbie director to have been able to convince some of Hollywood’s hottest stars. Aside from Bella Thorne, Measure of Revenge also stars veteran Melissa Leo, Jake Weary, Adrian Martinez, Roma Maffia, and Benedict Samuel. Unfortunately, the movie didn’t get much love from critics. Variety‘s Michael Nordine is baffled that Melissa Leo’s two-time Oscar-winning power didn’t save the movie, writing: “That it stars an Oscar winner only makes the whole thing stranger — viewers are likely to spend more time wondering how she came to be involved in such a shoestring production than sympathizing with her character.” John Anderson from the Wall Street Journal wrote: “Measure of Revenge moves with too much trepidation — or too much style, one might say — for a convincing urban thriller. Director Peyfa’s oblique approach to the narrative leads one astray.” But who cares about the critics, right? If you liked it, then you shouldn’t let these reviews rain on your parade. If you’re one of the few people who loved Measure of Revenge, here are a few movie recommendations for you.
Revenge
The French action movie Revenge stars Matilda Lutz, Kevin Janssens, Vincent Colombe, and Guillaume Bouchede, and is a good movie to watch if you’re looking for in a similar mood as Measure of Revenge. The movie tells the story of a socialite who’s left for dead by three people, which would eventually become their biggest mistake. Initially skeptical of the movie, critics have almost universally lauded the movie, with generous comments coming from Andrew Whalen from Newsweek, who wrote: “What happens next is expected-a roaring rampage of revenge, with each of the three hunters confronted like a video game boss-but Fargeat has some fun tricks to deploy.”
Kidnap
Like Measure of Revenge, Kidnap stars an Oscar winner, Halle Berry. Also like Measure of Revenge, Kidnap deals with what a mother’s unconditional love for their son might look like when push comes to shove. Here’s the plot of the movie: “A typical afternoon in the park turns into a nightmare for single mother Karla Dyson when kidnappers snatch her young son Frankie. With no cellphone and no time to wait for police, Dyson jumps into her car to follow the vehicle that holds Frankie. As the pursuit turns into a frantic, high-speed chase, Karla must risk everything and push herself to the limit to save her beloved child.” Sadly, like Measure of Revenge, Kidnap didn’t earn praise from critics, criticizing the movie for its predictability. Black Girl Nerds had a particularly harsh review for the film, writing: “For an entire 84 minutes, I sat in the theater wondering why she decided to participate in this. I guess if for nothing else, it was good to see the actress doing something.” Still, it’s a must-watch movie for anyone searching for something similar to Measure of Revenge.
Flightplan
Flightplan is a classic, a much-beloved movie depicting a mother who begins to question her sanity as she searches for her daughter who gets lost in a flight across the Atlantic. The movie stars Jodie Foster, Peter Sarsgaard, Sean Bean, Kate Beahan, Matt Bomer, Amanda Brooks, Jesse Burch, Erika Christensen, Assaf Cohen, Shane Edelman, and many others. Fun fact: the movie’s lead role was actually written for a man, revealed Robert Schwentke, the director of the film. In a report by MTV, Schwentke said: “The movie was actually written for a man,” director Robert Schwentke recently revealed. “We sort of took one shot with an actor, and then we had the idea that this is maybe [the wrong story] to do with a man — maybe we need to do this with a mother. It’s much more archaic; the bond between a mother and daughter is a different one than the father and the daughter. Thinking along the lines of how we can make this the most emotionally impactful movie possible, we started thinking about Jodie and, thank God, she was interested in doing it.”
Enough
Enough shows Jennifer Lopez in a totally different way, away from her perky, cutesy image from her more popular movies like Maid in Manhattan and Monster in Law. Enough tells the story of a mother who protects her daughter at all cost as she discovers a dark secret her husband had been hiding. Aside from Lopez, the movie also stars Bill Campbell, Juliette Lewis, Dan Futterman, Fred Ward, and Bill Cobbs. While the movie can be exciting, Behind the Lens opined that the movie falls short of expectations, writing: “[W]e are faced with implausibility, unfinished sub-plots, dangling characters and unanswered questions galore, none of which could be covered up or salvaged by director Michael Apted…”
Taken
Last on this list is Taken. The first one, of course, which is the best one in the franchise. Taken stars Liam Neeson, a personal guard to a celebrity and a former CIA operative, who goes on a search for his daughter, who had been abducted by Albanian human traffickers. Taken stars Neeson, alongside Maggie Grace, Leland Orser, Jon Gries, David Warshofsky, Katie Cassidy, Holly Valance, and Famke Janssen. While critics are split as to their assessment of the movie, audiences enjoyed it. Gone With The Twins wrote that the movie’s protagonist had been crafted into someone moviegoers can be emotionally invested in. “When the protagonist can electro-shock torture a thug for information, and the audience can applaud him for it, it’s evident that an intriguing character has been born.” The Spectator, however, isn’t too forgiving of the shortcomings of the movie, writing: “Doting dads are doting dads, I guess, and there is just no stopping him, which is a shame, as what follows is a big sorry mess of the most clichéed, improbable and xenophobic kind.”