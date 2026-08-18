“Which Organ Pumps Blood?”: Answer All 24 Questions With Five-Letter Words

How strong is your general knowledge? It’s time to find out with 24 questions spanning everything from science and geography to history, language, entertainment, and everyday facts.
But there’s a twist: every answer must contain exactly five letters. 5️⃣
Before you dive in, let’s see how you handle a few warm-up questions:
💡 Which organ pumps blood around the body?
💡 Which South American country is home to the Atacama Desert?
💡 Which planet is the second closest to the Sun?
If you got those right, you might be ready for the full challenge. Take the quiz below and see if you can work out all 24 five-letter answers. 👀
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
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