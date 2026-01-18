Éder Militão: Bio And Career Highlights

Éder Militão: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Éder Militão

January 18, 1998

Sertãozinho, São Paulo, Brazil

28 Years Old

Capricorn

Who Is Éder Militão?

Éder Gabriel Militão Pinheiro is a Brazilian professional footballer, celebrated for his commanding presence as a center-back. His consistent defensive prowess has marked him as a key figure in elite European football.

He first gained widespread attention with his impressive performances for FC Porto, which quickly led to a high-profile transfer. His arrival at Real Madrid firmly established him on the world stage.

Early Life and Education

Growing up in Sertãozinho, São Paulo, Éder Militão was influenced by his father, Edvaldo Militão, a former professional footballer. This early exposure to the sport set the stage for his own athletic path.

He began his football journey within the São Paulo FC youth squads, developing his skills from a young age. This intensive training environment served as his foundational schooling in the demanding world of professional football.

Notable Relationships

Currently married to Tainá Castro, Éder Militão formalized their union through a civil marriage in June 2024, building a blended family in Spain.

Militão shares a daughter, Cecília, from a previous relationship with Karoline Lima. Castro also has two children from a former marriage.

Career Highlights

As a formidable center-back, Éder Militão rose to prominence by securing multiple UEFA Champions League titles with Real Madrid. His pivotal defensive contributions earned him recognition as one of the sport’s elite.

His international career flourished with the Brazil national team, including a victory in the 2019 Copa América. Militão has consistently represented Brazil in major tournaments like the FIFA World Cup.

Signature Quote

“Play with a smile on your face, as if you were flying a kite.”

