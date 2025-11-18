Hey Pandas, What’s The Funniest Thing Your Pet’s Done? (Closed)

Post the funniest thing your dog has done.

Dad tried to call dog in but doge just looked at him then ran further away😂

Maybe not the funniest for me, but my wife thought it was hilarious:

Was sitting on the couch. Our (female) dog jumped on my back and started humping me. Well, that happens. But then suddenly also threw up on top of my head. Good times…

My bathroom door in the bedroom doesn’t have a k**b spindle so when you close it, it doesn’t latch. Whenever I pull it to shut it my cat Cinder will reach her paw underneath to pull it open. However, my cat Baba Yaga has a different approach. She’s a bigger cat and whenever she wants to open the door, instead of reaching under the door like a normal cat, she instead throws herself and body slams into the door causing it to bounce and open. Such a strong, sweet maniac.

