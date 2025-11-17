Hey Pandas, Name Your Celebrity Crush And Celebrity Enemy (Closed)

by

We all have celebrity crushes but what about your enemy?

#1

Crush none
Enemy Andrew Tate

#2

Not a crush, but my fav…
Tie between:
Samuel l jackson
& chadwick boseman

Enemy:
Tobey dunken maguire

#3

Crush: Gerard Butler. He’s the whole package.

Celebrity enemy: Tom Cruise (too much to list)

#4

Celebrity crushes: Kit Connor and Joe Locke from Heartstopper. Celebrity enemy: Chrissy Teigen, the chick who married John Legend.

#5

Celebrity crush: never had one

Celebrity enemy: the rock Bc he’s annoying

#6

When i was 8 or 9, i did not yet “like-like” girls, until I saw a 1977 bubblegum card of Princess Leia. I still think Carrie Fischer is the most beautiful woman that ever lived.
Enemy? As teen I thought Phil Collins represented the worst example of mid 1980’s music. I felt vindicated when South Park roasted him, and David Bowie said he was uncomfortable attracting his fans

#7

Crush:
David Tennant – a great actor with the ability to provide such a wide palette of characters/personalities on screen that I can’t think of a genre He wouldn’t rock (eg Broadchurch, Good Omens, What we did on our Holiday, Bad Samaritan […])
Besides of that he seems to be one of the few genuine nice & interesting persons.

Enemy:
Mario Barth – He might be nice as a person in private, but everytime I hear that voice (“Kennst’e, Kennst’e”), or see that face, I remember all of the sėxist stuff he presented through his career and I want to get violent against whoever created this screen-persona.

#8

Crush- The Weeknd
Enemy- Metro Boomin because he’s trying to be besties with the weeknd, who is mine

#9

Celebrity crush: Kit Connor and Joe Locke from Heartstopper. Celebrity enemy: Chrissy Teigen, she’s a b***h.

